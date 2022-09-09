Ranking the most improved players since 2K22

NBA 2K23 Unveiled player ratings for the soon-to-be-released video game, which becomes available for download on September 9.

We already know who won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award (and who the staff at USA TODAY Sports Media Group would have voted for). But who do the developers at NBA 2K23 view as the players who have taken the biggest leap?

Using the data on 2KRatings.com and archived ratings provided by our friends at HoopsHype, we were able to track the players who are going to be more effective in the game this year than they were when NBA 2K22.

(Fun fact: This is the second year in a row that both Desmond Bane and Darius Garland would have made the top-20 list for the Most Improved Players in the video game!)

12. Ayo Dosunmu – 76 (+6) Chicago Bulls, 22 years old

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

11. Franz Wagner – 84 (+6) Orlando Magic, 21 years old

© Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

10. Evan Mobley – 84 (+6) Cleveland Cavaliers, 21 years old

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

9. Robert Williams – 85 (+6) Boston Celtics, 24 years old

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

8. Grant Williams – 77 (+7) Boston Celtics, 23 years old

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

7. Josh Giddey – 82 (+7) Oklahoma City Thunder, 19 years old

© (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

6. Jordan Poole – 83 (+7) Golden State Warriors, 23 years old

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

5. Desmond Bane – 83 (+7) Memphis Grizzlies, 24 years old

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

4. Herbert Jones – 78 (+8) New Orleans Pelicans, 23 years old

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

3. Scottie Barnes – 84 (+8) Toronto Raptors, 21 years old

© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

2. Ja Morant – 93 (+8) Memphis Grizzlies, 23 years old

© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings

1. Tyrese Maxey – 85 (+9) Philadelphia 76ers, 21 years old

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image gallery on Facebook on Twitter via text message via email https://ftw.usatoday.com/gallery/nba-2k23-player-ratings-most-improved-overall-rankings