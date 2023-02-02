Ranking the Lions’ top free agents: DJ Chark, Jamaal Williams may be popular

We’re still more than a month away from free agency, but it’s never too early to evaluate what the 2023 Detroit Lions could look like. Especially as the franchise enters an offseason with playoff aspirations.

Several starters and key role players are set to hit the open market this offseason. Many of them have proven to be high-character leaders who have already said they’d like to return. The feeling is probably mutual in most cases. At the same time, it’s hard to envision everyone coming back. Other teams could get in on the bidding. It’s also possible the Lions turn their attention elsewhere, looking to upgrade certain positions.

With that in mind, we put together a ranking of Detroit’s top eight free agents, in terms of potential interest they could receive from other teams in the open market.

The Lions signed Chark to a one-year deal in 2022, and the deal made a ton of sense. Detroit wanted to improve its wide receiver room and add more speed, which just so happens to be Chark’s specialty. He was coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season but had a Pro Bowl nod and a 1,000-yard season during his stint with the Jaguars. With Jameson Williams added shortly thereafter and missing time due to a torn ACL, Chark was viewed as a bridge starter on a short-term deal. A very solid get.

In Detroit, injuries again hit Chark, Landing him on IR with an ankle injury at midseason. But when he returned, he provided the sort of downfield value the Lions expected of him, while also proving to be an excellent locker-room addition.

Chark is only 26 and has the profile of a vertical threat. In a weak free-agent wide receiver class, he could be an attractive option to a WR-needy team with cap space. And with Williams seemingly ready for an expanded workload, Chark and the Lions could go their separate ways this offseason.

One of the first key moves of the Brad Holmes era was signing Williams to a two-year deal in 2021. In his first season, he rushed for what was then a career-high 601 yards. Good production for an RB2. However, because of injuries to D’Andre Swift, Williams took over as Detroit’s lead back in 2022, rushing for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. The latter broke Barry Sanders’ season franchise record.

Williams set the tone for the rebuild and is the heart and soul of the Lions. He has already expressed his desire to return to Detroit. But what might the Lions be willing to pay to keep him around? Many of his touchdowns were a product of Detroit’s offense — specifically, its Offensive line. On the flip side, running backs have a shorter shelf life in this league, so Williams might want to cash in while he can. When you factor in his intangibles and authentic personality, he’s a perfect cultural fit with just about any team. Amid reports that Lions RBs coach/assistant head Coach Duce Staley is heading to Carolina to I joined Frank Reich’s staff, could Williams have suitors willing to pay him more? We’ll see.

Elliott was one of the more notable free-agent additions for Detroit in 2022. The safety position was in need of new blood and the Lions received just that in Elliott, who spent his first four seasons in Baltimore. Despite frequently landing on injured reserve, Elliott emerged as a starter for the Ravens in his final two years, before signing with Detroit.

For the most part, Elliott proved to be a solid addition. When fellow safety Tracy Walker went down with a torn Achilles, Elliott became the calming veteran presence among Detroit’s defensive backs. He served as a tell-it-like-it-is voice in a young locker room, whether the team was losing or winning. On the field, when he went down with a shoulder injury and was forced to miss two games down the stretch, the Lions certainly felt his absence.

Given his starting experience, a team in need of a safety could look to sign Elliott this offseason. Walker is working his way back from his injury, posting updates on his Twitter account along the way. Kerby Joseph, who filled in as a Rookie for Walker next to Elliott, will be back for his second season. It’s possible the Lions proceed with those two, leaving Elliott as the odd man out.

Aaron Glenn puts a lot on Anzalone’s shoulders, and it makes sense given their history. The Saints drafted Anzalone out of Florida in 2017, when Glenn served as DBs Coach in New Orleans. The Lions signed Anzalone when Glenn became defensive coordinator two years ago. Anzalone is a veteran with meaningful game experience and is also a leader. Anzalone has had his ups and downs in Detroit, but he’s coming off a career year in which he recorded 125 tackles (tied for 21st overall) and showed improvement.

Because of that, Anzalone is probably due for a raise. Last offseason, he signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million to return to Detroit. Coming off a career year, it’s possible his market grows. It’s also possible the Lions look to upgrade themselves. They’ll have options in the draft and in free agency, should they go that route.

A fourth-round pick out of Division II Charleston in 2019, Cominsky was waived by the Falcons last summer and had no shortage of suitors. He had the profile of an Athletic defensive lineman who could provide reps at end or tackle. The Lions were one of eight teams to put in a claim for Cominsky and were awarded his rights. What a value addition Cominsky proved to be this season.

One of the most underrated players on this defense, Cominsky did a lot of the dirty work. Stunts, double teams, a few heroic open-field plays a guy his size should have no business making — his presence was felt. So was his absence when he went down with a wrist injury. By the end of the year, he was playing like one of Detroit’s best defenders. They told The Athletic he’d like to return to the team.

Considering seven other teams were in on him before his breakout year with the Lions, Cominsky could have more suitors this offseason. However, the coaching staff clearly values ​​his contributions. He’s certainly an ideal candidate to bring back.

Brown has enough positional versatility to start in a pinch at center or guard, making him an ideal reserve as an interior lineman. That has been his role on the Lions. He’s proven to be Detroit’s best backup lineman, and a player who can hold his own in the starting lineup.

We’ll have to see what the market for Brown looks like this offseason, though. The Lions signed him to a one-year, $2.025 million contract last offseason, coming off a year in which he filled in admirably at center for Frank Ragnow. He has since added extended tape at right guard, which might be enough to entice another team to sign him to a multiyear deal.

Harris was drafted in 2019 by the Quinntricia regime and just finished the final year of his rookie contract, making him a free agent. It hasn’t always been pretty in Detroit. They struggled at safety in 2021 before moving to cornerback. In training camp last year, he was beaten out by Jeff Okudah for a starting job at corner, before settling into the nickel position in Detroit’s defense. All things considered, that was probably his best fit.

Harris’ value across the league probably lies in his versatility. Harris having experience at safety, outside corner and nickel makes him a potential plug-and-play reserve. It probably wouldn’t take much to bring him back into the mix. However, as the Lions look to improve a roster that was 32nd in yards allowed, they could have other options for their nickel position.

Buggs was a bit of an unknown before this season. He had spent three years with the Steelers, mostly working as a reserve. Buggs started a total of seven games before getting released by Pittsburgh in January 2022.

After a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad, Buggs signed with the Lions in July. They made the 53-man roster out of the preseason, came off the bench for the first four games of the year and started the final 13 — nearly doubling his three-year total in Pittsburgh. By the end of the season, Buggs had provided stability as a nose tackle and a veteran voice in the locker room. It didn’t take long for him to publicly state his desire to return.

Buggs might not have much of a free-agent market, considering he wasn’t in-demand previously. That’s good for the Lions, who could look to upgrade at defensive tackle while also keeping Buggs around as veteran depth. They should be an inexpensive option.

