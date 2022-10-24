Ranking the Kansas Jayhawks’ 2022-2023 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Taking it easy in the non-conference has never been Bill Self’s style. While other teams spend the majority of their November and December playing at home against teams in the 200s and 300s at KenPom—save for one or two marquee games—Kansas consistently tests its teams early and often.

So what are the best of the early-season games when it comes to opponents, storylines, and excitement? Here is your official Blue Wings Rising ranking of the 13 non-conference matchups for the Jayhawks.

Well. 13: Nebraska Omaha

Nov. 7 | Lawrence

The Champions Classic isn’t kicking off the season like it has in recent years and instead, KU will get started with what is, on paper at least, its easiest game of the year. Nebraska Omaha is 330th in KenPom after a 5-25 season in 2021-22 in which the Mavericks had the 353rd defense out of 358 DI teams.

Well. 12: Texas Southern

Nov. 28 | Lawrence

From a storyline perspective, this could be higher. If you’ll remember, Kansas defeated Texas Southern 83-56 in the first round (Southern’s second game after the First Four) of the NCAA Tournament to kick off the title run. And Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones has known Bill Self for quite a while. But KenPom has the Tigers taking a step back and going 14-17 while finishing second in the SWAC.

Well. 11: Southern Utah

Nov. 18 | Lawrence

The Thunderbirds are in their first year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference coming over from the Big Sky. Southern Utah was picked to finish ninth in both the WAC coaches and media poll. The Thunderbirds have been strong on offense, but the defense struggled mightily a year ago, ranking 249th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency.

Well. 10: North Dakota State

Nov. 10 | Lawrence

The Bison were picked to finish second in a competitive Summit League coming off a 23-10 year in which North Dakota State lost to South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament. Two NDSU players—Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser—were named to the preseason All-Summit League First Team, while Tyree Eady was a second-team selection. This should be a solid team to tune up against ahead of the Champions Classic.

Well. 9: Harvard

December 22 | Lawrence

Harvard has a strong basketball history but is coming off a 13-13 season and is picked to finish fourth in this year’s top-heavy Ivy League (although it has received one first-place vote). The Crimson are strongest in the post with Chris Ledlum and Luka Sakota back after each averaging double-digit points per game last season.

Well. 8: NC State

Nov. 23 | Bahamas | Battle 4 Atlantis

Kansas’ first Matchup in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over Thanksgiving is the Wolfpack, who went 11-21 last year after going 4-15 after January 1. The defense was dreadful a season ago, but KenPom does expect it to improve, having NC State at No. 81 overall and 118th in defensive efficiency (it was 246th last year). The Wolfpack were picked to finish 10th in the ACC this year.

Well. 7: Seton Hall

December 1 | Lawrence | Big 12/Big East Battle

Shaheen Holloway is hoping to bring his St. Peter’s magic to Seton Hall in his first year at his alma mater. The Pirates were an eight seed in last year’s tournament but are picked seventh in the Big East with Kadary Richmond leading the way as a second-team preseason All-Big East selection.

Well. 6: Dayton or Wisconsin

Nov. 24 | Bahamas | Battle 4 Atlantis

Dayton caught Kansas during a Thanksgiving-week tournament last year and then nearly made the NCAA Tournament, being one of the first four out. This is the better potential second-game matchup in this tournament, as Dayton has all five starters back and is picked to win the A-10. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is expected to be a late-middle of the pack team in the Big Ten, although still sits at No. 55 in KenPom.

Well. 5: Missouri

December 10 | Columbia

Missouri was terrible last year and now has a new Coach in Dennis Gates and star transfer in Columbia native and Missouri State Isiaih Mobley, who averaged 20.4 points per game a season ago. It’s unclear how much better Missouri will be from its 12-21 team a year ago, but it’s the first trip back to Columbia for the Jayhawks since the rivalry was renewed, which means it will be noteworthy, especially with how badly Kansas stomped the Tigers last year.

Well. 4: Battle 4 Atlantis Final Game

Nov. 25 | Bahamas | Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee is the best team that Kansas could face in the title game of this tournament, but BYU and USC are also expected to be solid teams, with all three ranked in the top 44 in KenPom in the preseason. Add in the fact that this final game will either be for a tournament championship or an opportunity for the Jayhawks to get back on track after struggling early, it will be an important point on the calendar for Kansas regardless.

Well. 3: Indiana

December 17 | Lawrence

Getting two historic blue bloods together for a non-conference matchup in one of the school’s home arenas is always going to be a must-see game. But what makes it better is that Indiana has what should be its best team in years. The Hoosiers are No, 13 in the preseason AP poll and No. 12 in KenPom. The Fieldhouse should be rocking right before Christmas.

Well. 2: Kentucky

Jan. 28 | Lexington | Big 12/SEC Challenge

Kentucky is the preseason No. 1 team in KenPom and No. 4 in the preseason AP poll with Oscar Tshiebwe returning as a player of the year candidate. And the Jayhawks will be looking to avenge the stomping the Wildcats gave them last year in AFH. The last time KU traveled to Rupp was 2019 when it lost 71-63.

Well. 1: Duke

Nov. 15 | Indianapolis | Champions Classic

Kentucky is, at this point, the toughest non-Big 12 opponent Kansas will face. But the storylines and excitement win out here. It’s the first Champions Classic for Duke without Coach K and the Duke roster is largely overhauled. Neither team will look the same late in the year as they do here, but the intrigue of the venue (Champions Classic), timing (first true test of the year), and storylines give this the top billing.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server.

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter.

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast.