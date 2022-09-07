Ranking the Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 1 of college football

After an exciting Week 1 of college football we are taking a look at the updated Heisman Trophy odds for the 2022 season.

With last year’s Winner Bryce Young and picking up where he left off, the Alabama quarterback looks to be in good shape to repeat as the recipient after a six touchdown performance against Utah State.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a player nobody was considering for the award this past offseason. But the reigning national champ had a Stellar game, helping UGA’s offense score 49 points against No. 11 Oregon.

20 Michigan QB JJ McCarthy



(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 4/4, 30 yards, 3 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD (Wolverines Wire)

19 Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman



Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: Still to play this season

18 South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler



Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 23/37, 227 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

17 Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen



Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 14 carries, 148 yards, 2 TDs (Badgers Wire)

16 Ohio State WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba



Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 2 receptions, 3 yards (missed second half of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with hamstring injury)

15 Texas A&M QB Haynes King



Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 20/31, 364 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs (Aggies Wire)

14 Texas QB Quinn Ewers



Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 16/24, 225 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (Longhorns Wire)

13 Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke



Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds:+4,000

Stats so far: 13/16, 193 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

12 Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson



Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 15 carries, 91 yards, 0 TDs

11 Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei



Syndication: The Greenville News

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 19/32, 210 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)

10 Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker



Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 18/25, 221 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs (Vols Wire)

9 Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs



Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 9 carries, 93 yards, 0 TDs (Roll Tide Wire)

8 Texas RB Bijan Robinson



Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 10 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 40 yards, 1 receiving TD

7 Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel



Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 15/23, 233 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD (Sooners Wire)

6 Florida QB Anthony Richardson



Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 17/24, 168 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 11 carries, 106 yards, 3 rushing TDs (Gators Wire)

5 Alabama OLB Will Anderson



Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 5 tackles, 0 sacks

4 Georgia QB Stetson Bennett



(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +2,000

Stats so far: 25/31, 368 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

3 USC QB Caleb Williams



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +650

Stats so far: 19/22, 249 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 6 carries, 68 yards (Trojans Wire)

2 Ohio State QB CJ Stroud



Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +300

Stats so far: 24/34, 223 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

1 Alabama QB Bryce Young



Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +300

Stats so far: 18/28, 195 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 5 carries, 100 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

