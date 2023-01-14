Ranking the Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA on January 13

The Friday night slate of NBA games gave fans plenty to discuss. Even better, the slew of primetime matchups gave sneakerheads a lot of content to digest. Throughout the nine games, we saw a healthy balance of new and old basketball shoes that stood out from the crowd.

While most brands enjoyed highlights, the night was largely dominated by adidas and Nike. Below are our picks for the top five shoes worn on the court during last night’s games.

5. adidas Harden Vol. 7

A detailed look at James Harden’s shoes. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Shoes: adidas Harden Vol. 7 in an unreleased colorway.

Players: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

How to Buy: James Harden’s seventh signature shoe has not yet been released. The perennial NBA All-Star debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 7 during the summer, and fans have had to wait patiently for several months. We expect the shoes to drop in early 2023.

4. Air Jordan 37 Low

A detailed look at Bam Adebayo’s shoes. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Shoes: Air Jordan 37 Low in a player-exclusive colorway.

Players: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo

How to Buy: The Air Jordan 37 Low is nearing its launch date, as evidenced by the number of Jordan Brand players trotting out the low-top hoop shoes. While we await the official release, fans can go ahead and purchase the Air Jordan 37 at a discounted price in some colorways on Nike’s website.

3. Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at Lauri Markkanen’s shoes. © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Shoes: Nike LeBron 20 ‘The Debut’

Players: Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen

How to Buy: LeBron James’ 20th signature shoe has done an excellent job highlighting the past and looking forward to the future. The Nike LeBron 20 ‘The Debut’ remembers James’ professional debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers almost two decades ago. Fans can purchase the shoes in adult and kids sizes on Nike’s website.

2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro

A detailed look at Malik Monk’s shoes. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shoes: Nike Kobe 6 Protro in a player-exclusive colorway.

Players: Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorways of Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes never get old. Last night, Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk wore an unreleased colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Unfortunately for fans, it is impossible to purchase these Miami-influenced hoop shoes.

1. Nike Kobe 7

A detailed look at Ayo Dosunmu’s shoes. © Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Shoes: Nike Kobe 7 ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Players: Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 7 ‘Invisibility Cloak’ was released in February 2012 for $140. Fans can purchase the vintage Kobes for anywhere between $1,000-$2,000 on the sneaker Resale website.

