Ranking the Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA on January 13

The Friday night slate of NBA games gave fans plenty to discuss. Even better, the slew of primetime matchups gave sneakerheads a lot of content to digest. Throughout the nine games, we saw a healthy balance of new and old basketball shoes that stood out from the crowd.

While most brands enjoyed highlights, the night was largely dominated by adidas and Nike. Below are our picks for the top five shoes worn on the court during last night’s games.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button