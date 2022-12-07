Ranking the 10 highest-rated players on the recruiting market

Hundreds of FBS college football players have entered the transfer Portal this week, including dozens of high-profile names on Day 1 that are considered needle-movers ahead of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 cycle for the transfer Portal is unlike anything yet seen, with a Dec. 5 through Jan. 19 windows for FBS athletes.

Eligible players to enter before the window include FCS players, grad transfers, and those whose head coaches were fired. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, foundational pieces along the Offensive and defensive lines — all of the above are on the move ahead of Bowl season with countless Scholarship offers already being doled out.

Players who enter the Portal are allowed to return to school. During last year’s cycle, reportedly 30% of players who entered the Portal found new homes. That number is expected to be lower this fall considering the sheer number of additional entries.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, here are the 10 highest-rated players on the market according to our 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings.