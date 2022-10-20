Ranking the 10 fastest goals of all-time ▷ SportsBrief.com

In football, every second counts. One can lose or win a football match from the first to the last second. Football is comprised of many emotions. Some days are joyful, while others are heartbreaking due to the nature of the football match. The fastest goal in history was scored at a mindblowing time that is revealed right here.

Some goals are scored very quickly during football matches. Get to know some of the fastest goals ever scored. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca. (Modified by author).

The start of a football match determines the momentum of the match in question. A lapse often causes early goals in concentration by the opposing team or a sudden outburst of momentum from the attacking team with a mix of Sublime talent.

Who has the fastest goal in history?

According to recent publications on the web, a handsome number of strikes are scored early on in football duels. Some of these goals were scored by famous athletes like Nawaf Al-Abed (2.4 seconds), Marc Burrows (2 seconds) and Nicklas Bendtner (1.8). Is your favorite on the list?

10. Alan Shearer v Manchester City (10.52 seconds)

It is not surprising that the top Premier League scorer ever has one of his 260 goals appear on the list. The fastest Strike ever scored by a home team and the fastest left-footed goal in the history of the competition were both scored by Alan Shearer against Man City in 10.52 seconds.

Newcastle striker Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring during the FA Premier League match at St James’ Park on April 5, 1997, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. Photo by Stu Forster.

This goal marked the 218th of the competition for the England international and his first in the first minute of a Premier League game. In all Premier League games, the Newcastle striker only failed to score in the 39th and 47th minutes. Shearer leads Wayne Rooney by a full 52 in the all-time scoring charts with 260.

9. Ledley King v Bradford City (9.82 seconds)

Ledley King, a former Captain of Tottenham Hotspur and a centre-back by trade, was never known as a scorer. In 268 Premier League appearances, King only scored 10, six of which came from headers. They scored one of the fastest goals in the history of soccer.

Ledley King during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the City of Manchester Stadium on May 5, 2010, in Manchester, England. Photo by Michael Regan.

In just his eighth top-flight appearance, the English defender scored his first in the competition against Bradford City after 9.82 seconds. Of his 10 Premier League goals, only two scored north of London (his first against Bradford in December 2000 and his last against Man Utd in April 2010).

8. Roy Makaay vs Real Madrid (10 Seconds)

When he was a striker for Bayern Munich, former Dutchman Roy Makaay again only needed 10 seconds to score. To receive a cross from Hasan Salihamidi and score the fastest-ever Champions League strike, he duped former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos.

Roy Makaay of Munich celebrates scoring his first goal during The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax on September 28, 2004, in Munich, Germany. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

After defeating Real Madrid, Bayern Munich eliminated them from the competition. The goal scored in the Matchup between these two wealthy football clubs currently ranks among the fastest goals in football history.

7. Tim Cahill 8 Seconds (New York Red Bulls vs Houston Dynamo)

Australian player Tim Cahill scored the fastest Strike in MLS history in just 8 seconds. Dax McCarty received the ball after the kickoff and kicked it in Cahill’s direction.

The Australian successfully intercepted the ball before ripping it over the goalkeeper’s head and into the net. New York Red Bulls defeated Houston Dynamo 3-0 in the end.

6. Shane Long v. Watford (7.69 seconds)

The Southampton striker Shane Long was on a roll when he scored against Watford. Since May 2016, they hadn’t scored in back-to-back Premier League games. Long scored against Liverpool, Watford, and Bournemouth in his subsequent start for the Saints, marking the first time he had ever scored in three straight Premier League starts.

With a Strike for Leicester in November 2015, the Irish international still had a ways to go before breaking Jamie Vardy’s record of 11 straight games. His Strike was one of the fastest goals in European football.

5. Rafael Leao – 6.2 Seconds (AC Milan vs. Sassuolo)

After his debut in the Italian Series A, he established himself as one of the best football forwards after Cristiano Ronaldo. Rafael Leao also performed miraculously for AC Milan during the 2020–21 football season.

Rafael Leao set a Serie A record for the fastest goal on December 20, 2020. He scored against Sassuolo in the first 6.2 seconds of play with a powerful Strike against another Italian team. Better than the fastest goal in World Cup history.

4. Jim Fryatt – 4 Seconds (Bradford vs Tranmere Rovers)

Jim Fryatt is one of the best football strikers of all time and one of the greatest players to ever play in the Football League. During his active football career, he played for several groups, including Stockport County and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers manager Eddie Quigley (left) with Jim Fryatt at Ewood Park on December 31, 1968, in Blackburn, England. Photo by W & H Talbot Archive.

However, they established a historical record by scoring 4 seconds after the game against Tranmere Rovers had begun. On April 25, 1964, they accomplished this feat while playing for Bradford FC. It is the fastest goal in Premier League history.

3. Nawaf Al-Abed – 2.4 Seconds (Al-Hilal vs. Al-Shoalah)

With a goal in just 2.4 seconds, Nawaf Al-Abed holds the record for one of the fastest-scored goals. Al-Abed took a shot from the midfield during a game against Al Shoalah after spotting the keeper out of position.

Saudi Arabia’s midfielder Nawaf al-Abed shoots during the friendly football match between Saudi Arabia and the United States at the Nueva Condomina stadium on September 27, 2022. Photo by Jose Jordan.

Unexpectedly, the ball found its way into the net, and Al Hilal defeated its opponent 4-0. This one is currently ranked third all-time for fastest goals in football.

2. Marc Burrows – 2 Seconds (Cowes Sports vs Eastleigh)

Marc Burrows, who was then playing for Cowes Sport, scored an amazing goal against Eastleigh in just two seconds. After being set up by one of his teammates, he saw the keeper leave his line and shot right away.

The ball fell into the net directly because of the wind’s influence. Sadly, Burrows tragically passed away in 2009 at 30 from cancer. Currently, Burrows’ goal is ranked second fastest in the annals of football scoring speed.

1. Nicklas Bendtner – 1.8 Seconds (Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Football star Nicklas Bendtner scored the fastest substitute goal in the Premier League in 1.8 seconds. Few football players can boast of scoring their first Premier League goal to break a record. But Bendtner did exactly that. In their Matchup with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal’s Danish striker scored.

Nicklas Bendtner celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Carling Cup match between Arsenal and Ipswich Town on January 25, 2011, in London, England. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

After replacing Emmanuel Eboue for just 1.8 seconds, he headed a corner from Cesc Fabregas. This goal by one of the attractive football players now merits inclusion in the list of the fastest goals in football.

What is the fastest goal in history?

Nicklas Bendtner scored the fastest goal in history against Tottenham Hotspur. It was scored only after 1.8 seconds. He was subbed and scored with his first touch in less than it takes time to tell.

Sportsbrief has recently posted about influential footballers. The football world includes some of the best athletes the world has ever seen. Some players transformed themselves into huge business brands and marked their spot in the entrepreneurship space.

The most influential footballers are the ones who performed remarkably for the club and country and went on to become extremely successful in their personal lives.

