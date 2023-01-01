Ranking Tennessee’s wins during the 2022 football season
Well. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated No. 7 Clemson (11-3, 8-0 ACC), 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
The 2022 campaign is the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Following the conclusion of Tennessee’s season, Vols Wire Ranks UT’s wins during the 2022 campaign and are listed below.
Alabama
Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
October 15 (W, 52-49)
Florida
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 24 (W, 38-33)
Clemson
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
December 30 (W, 31-14)
LSU
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
October 8 (W, 40-13)
Pittsburgh
Michael Longo/USA TODAY NETWORK
Sept. 10 (W, 34-27 OT)
Kentucky
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
October 29 (W, 44-6)
Missouri
Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY NETWORK
Nov. 12 (W, 66-24)
Vanderbilt
George Walker IV /USA TODAY NETWORK
Nov. 26 (W, 56-0)
Ball State
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 1 (W, 59-10)
Akron
Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY NETWORK
Sept. 17 (W, 63-6)
UT Martin
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
October 22 (W, 65-24)
