Ranking Tennessee’s wins during the 2022 football season

Well. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated No. 7 Clemson (11-3, 8-0 ACC), 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The 2022 campaign is the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule Featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule Featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina (L , 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following the conclusion of Tennessee’s season, Vols Wire Ranks UT’s wins during the 2022 campaign and are listed below.

Alabama

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

October 15 (W, 52-49)

Florida

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 24 (W, 38-33)

Clemson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

December 30 (W, 31-14)

LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

October 8 (W, 40-13)

Pittsburgh

Michael Longo/USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 10 (W, 34-27 OT)

Kentucky

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

October 29 (W, 44-6)

Missouri

Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY NETWORK

Nov. 12 (W, 66-24)

Vanderbilt

George Walker IV /USA TODAY NETWORK

Nov. 26 (W, 56-0)

Ball State

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 1 (W, 59-10)

Akron

Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 17 (W, 63-6)

UT Martin

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

October 22 (W, 65-24)

