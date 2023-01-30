Ranking Sooners transfer Portal additions for 2023 season

NORMAN — Last season, OU added 13 players from the transfer portal.

Some — like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Offensive linemen McKade Mettauer and Tyler Guyton, and cornerback CJ Coldon — made a big impact. Other less so.

This season, the Sooners have added a dozen players through the portal.

Here’s a ranking of the Sooners’ Portal additions from the most likely to contribute on down:

1. Dasan McCullough, Edge (Indiana)

McCullough, whose brother Daeh signed with the Sooners in the 2023 class, was impactful as a freshman at Indiana. He played in 10 games with four starts, recording 49 tackles and four sacks. The Sooners needed to become more impactful off the edge either way and McCullough’s versatility gives Brent Venables and Ted Roof plenty of options.

2. Trace Ford, DE (Oklahoma State)

The main question about Ford is whether or not he can stay healthy. In four seasons in Stillwater, Ford had 59 tackles and 8.5 sacks. Although Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs return, Ford will have an opportunity to play a significant role.

3. Rondell Bothroyd, DE (Wake Forest)

Noticing a theme here? The Sooners made it a point to upgrade their defensive front in the Portal and Bothroyd has plenty of experience. In five seasons with the Demon Deacons, Bothroyd had 136 tackles, 30.5 for loss, and 16.5 sacks with four forced fumbles.

4. Walter Rouse, OT (Stanford)

Rouse was a big late win in the portal, as the Sooners secured his commitment after Rouse had already committed to Nebraska. Bill Bedenbaugh had plenty of success last season in the portal, grabbing McKade Mettauer from Cal and Tyler Guyton from TCU. Rouse fits that mold, and with Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris making the move to the NFL, there will be plenty of opportunity to make a quick impact.

5. Caleb Shaffer, G (Miami-Ohio)

The 6-foot-5, 333-pounder started 35 games over the last four seasons for the Redhawks, including all 12 regular-season games last season before he entered the portal. Shaffer is the most likely candidate to take over Chris Murray’s spot at guard opposite McKade Mettauer.

6. Austin Stogner, TE (South Carolina)

After a year at South Carolina, Stogner returns to Norman, where he had his most productive season during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That season, Stogner had 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns. With Brayden Willis departing, Stogner figures to take over the mantle as the Sooners’ top pass-catching option at tight end.

7. Luke Elzinga, P (Central Michigan)

During three seasons with the Chippewas, Elzinga averaged more than 42 yards per punt. With the Sooners, he figures to be the replacement for Michael Turk, one of the most productive punters in OU history.

8. Jacob Lacey, DT (Notre Dame)

Lacey appeared in 36 games for the Fighting Irish over the last four seasons but only played in four this season, preserving a season of eligibility. Lacey’s playing time dwindled in the early part of the season. Lacey will be in the mix for the Sooners, helping take over the role opened by Jalen Redmond’s departure.

9. Andrel Anthony, WR (Michigan)

Anthony offered a tantalizing look at his potential, with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State as a freshman in 2021. But during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, Anthony had just 13 catches for 173 yards outside of that game. With Marvin Mims leaving for the NFL and Theo Wease headed to Missouri, there will be plenty of opportunity for Anthony to prove that game wasn’t a fluke.

10. Reggie Pearson Jr., S (Texas Tech)

Pearson developed a reputation as a hard-hitting safety with the Red Raiders, and the Sooners got an up-close look at that last season when he delivered a crushing hit on Dillon Gabriel in overtime of Tech’s win. Justin Broiles’ departure creates an opportunity for playing time, but with Billy Bowman and Key Lawrence returning, how much is up in the air.

11. Davon Sears, DT (Texas State)

During his lone season in Division I, Sears had 15 tackles and a sack in 12 games. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder from Detroit gives the Sooners added depth on the defensive front with a chance to develop into a bigger role during his two remaining seasons.

12. Blake Smith, TE (Texas A&M)

Smith appeared in just six games during his two seasons in College Station, with two catches for one yard. Smith adds depth to a group that includes Stogner and Kaden Helms.