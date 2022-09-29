Ranking quarterbacks after Week 4

Week 4 in the SEC provided fans with big-time games and elite performances from some of the league’s top passers.

In Knoxville, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker dueled with Florida’s Anthony Richardson in a Vols win. Both Hooker and Richardson were Fantastic in an exciting game. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had a big-yardage day, but his Razorbacks fell to Max Johnson and Texas A&M. And Georgia’s Stetson Bennett was good but not great in a closer-than-expected win over Kent State.

SEC quarterback rankings, plus their Heisman odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook):

10 Max Johnson, Texas A&M



Heisman odds: +10,000

Season stats: 24/45 (53.3%), 314 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs (Aggies Wire)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

9 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina



Heisman odds: +20,000

Season stats: 77/124 (62.1%), 909 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs

Last week’s ranking: Well. 9

8 Jayden Daniels, LSU



Heisman odds: +10,000

Season stats: 81-of-111 (73%), 835 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 262 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (LSU Wire)

Last week’s ranking: Well. 7

7 Will Levis, Kentucky



Heisman odds: +5,000

Season stats: 79/117 (67.5%), 1,185 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

Last week’s ranking: Well. 6

6 Anthony Richardson, Florida



Heisman odds: +6,000

Season stats: 65 of 121 (53.7%), 876 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs, 196 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs (Gators Wire)

Last week’s ranking: Well. 8

5 Will Rogers, Mississippi State



Heisman odds: +6,000

Season stats: 140/189 (74.1%), 1,386 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs

Last week’s ranking: Well. 5

4 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas



Heisman odds: +7,000

Season stats: 67/97 (69.1%), 941 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 274 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)

Last week’s ranking: Well. 4

3 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee



Heisman odds: +1,500

Season stats: 81 of 113 (71.7%), 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 175 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Vols Wire)

Last week’s ranking: Well. 3

2 Bryce Young, Alabama



Heisman odds: +380

Season stats: 83/121 (68.6%), 1,029 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 150 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (Roll Tide Wire)

Last week’s ranking: Well. 2

1 Stetson Bennett, Georgia



Heisman odds: +1,500

Season stats: 92/124 (74.2%), 1,224 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushing TDs

Last week’s ranking: Well. 1

