Ranking NFL teams by PFF grade heading into Week 3

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, and it featured some thrillers, including the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, they couldn’t mount an upset over their rivals the Green Bay Packers in a 27-10 loss.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the game. We broke down Chicago’s best and worst Offensive and defensive performers by PFF grade earlier this week. But how do the Bears rank among the rest of the NFL?

Here’s a look at how each NFL team Ranks by PFF grade — overall, offense and defense, heading into Week 3.

32 Chicago Bears



NFL rank Grade Overall 32 50.1 Offense 31 58.9 Defense 31 45.5

31 New York Giants



NFL rank Grade Overall 31 57.0 Offense 32 57.1 Defense 25 55.3

30 Arizona Cardinals



NFL rank Grade Overall 30 59.8 Offense 13 67.9 Defense 32 45.3

29 Seattle Seahawks



NFL rank Grade Overall 29 59.8 Offense 21 64.3 Defense 30 51.0

28 Houston Texans



NFL rank Grade Overall 28 60.2 Offense 25 63.4 Defense 28 52.8

27 New York Jets



NFL rank Grade Overall 27 62.8 Offense 20 65.0 Defense 27 54.1

26 Indianapolis Colts



NFL rank Grade Overall 26 63.8 Offense 25 63.4 Defense 21 63.3

25 Washington Commanders



NFL rank Grade Overall 25 65.1 Offense 11 68.5 Defense 26 54.2

24 Carolina Panthers



NFL rank Grade Overall 24 65.2 Offense 29 60.0 Defense 16 65.2

23 Detroit Lions



NFL rank Grade Overall 23 65.7 Offense 24 63.6 Defense 23 61.4

22 Las Vegas Raiders



NFL rank Grade Overall 22 66.3 Offense 28 63.2 Defense 14 65.5

21 Miami Dolphins



NFL rank Grade Overall 21 66.7 Offense 3 74.8 Defense 29 51.7

20 Cincinnati Bengals



NFL rank Grade Overall 20 66.8 Offense 25 63.4 Defense 11 69.0

19 Tennessee Titans



NFL rank Grade Overall 19 66.9 Offense 17 66.0 Defense 18 64.6

18 Dallas Cowboys



NFL rank Grade Overall 18 67.4 Offense 30 59.9 Defense 8 69.6

17 Atlanta Falcons



NFL rank Grade Overall 17 68.1 Offense 22 64.1 Defense 14 65.5

16 Jacksonville Jaguars



NFL rank Grade Overall 16 68.2 Offense 23 63.8 Defense 12 68.4

15 Green Bay Packers



NFL rank Grade Overall 15 69.6 Offense 4 73.9 Defense 24 59.2

14 Minnesota Vikings



NFL rank Grade Overall 13 70.2 Offense 12 68.0 Defense 21 63.3

13 New Orleans Saints



NFL rank Grade Overall 13 70.2 Offense 15 67.7 Defense 17 64.7

12 New England Patriots



NFL rank Grade Overall 12 71.7 Offense 7 70.7 Defense 19 64.3

11 Denver Broncos



NFL rank Grade Overall 11 71.9 Offense 10 69.1 Defense 8 69.6

10 Baltimore Ravens



NFL rank Grade Overall 9 72.2 Offense 9 70.0 Defense 19 64.3

9 San Francisco 49ers



NFL rank Grade Overall 9 72.2 Offense 19 65.4 Defense 2 76.1

8 Los Angeles Chargers



NFL rank Grade Overall 8 72.6 Offense 8 70.2 Defense 13 65.7

7 Los Angeles Rams



NFL rank Grade Overall 7 72.8 Offense 16 67.3 Defense 6 73.6

6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers



NFL rank Grade Overall 6 73.6 Offense 17 66.0 Defense 3 75.4

5 Cleveland Browns



NFL rank Grade Overall 5 74.0 Offense 6 71.8 Defense 10 69.2

4 Pittsburgh Steelers



NFL rank Grade Overall 4 75.5 Offense 14 67.8 Defense 4 75.3

3 Kansas City Chiefs



NFL rank Grade Overall 3 79.8 Offense 2 75.5 Defense 5 74.2

2 Buffalo Bills



NFL rank Grade Overall 1 81.3 Offense 5 73.5 Defense 1 78.6

1 Philadelphia Eagles



