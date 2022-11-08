Ranking NFL coaching staffs from youngest to oldest

The NFL is steeped in history and legacy. It can be hard for new guys to break in, but not impossible.

Teams have more than 20 coaches working together to make the machine run. Sometimes, it takes fresh eyes to find new ways to win.

Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay, 36, is the youngest head coach in the league. He’s the grandson of former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay. The Rams have one of the youngest coaching staffs, but not the youngest.

LEGACY:Rams’ Sean McVay expresses gratitude, love for grandfather

BEST IN CLASS:Which colleges produced the most NFL coaches on staff this year?

Follow every game: Live NFL Scores

The average age of all NFL coaches entering the 2022 season is 42.7 years old, ranging from 23 to 83.

USA TODAY Sports’ NFL Coaches Project gathered data on all 722 on-field coaches at the start of this season. Here’s a ranking of 2022 NFL coaches from youngest to oldest.

Note: Ages calculated as of Sept. 1

New England Patriots — 37.9 years old

Even though the New England Patriots have one of the oldest head coaches in the league (Bill Belichick, 70), they actually have the youngest coaching staff – with an average age of 37.9 years old. The Patriots employ 18 coaches on their roster with three coaches in their 20s and nine in their 30s. Coaching fellow/wide receivers Coach Ross Douglas, 27, is the youngest. He’s in his second year with the Patriots. Douglas started his coaching career in college at Richmond and Rutgers, where he got his Master’s degree.

Los Angeles Chargers — 39 years old

The Los Angeles Chargers Barely beat their Neighbors as the second-youngest coaching staff in the NFL at a nice round 39 years old, the exact age of second-year head Coach Brandon Staley. The Bolts have 22 coaches on their roster, half of whom are in their 30s. The youngest is Isaac Shewmaker, 25, who spent time on Alabama’s coaching staff as an undergraduate assistant. After graduating in 2019, he continued his coaching career in the Collegiate level with the Tennessee Volunteers before following secondary Coach Derrick Ansley to the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams — 39.3 years old

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL. He became the youngest person to sign as head coach for a team when he joined the Rams in 2017 as a 30-year-old young buck. He also became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl last season.

McVay’s in good company on the Rams’ staff, which is the third youngest in the NFL at 39.32 years old. The 22-person team has more than half of its staff in their 30s – 14 coaches to be exact and two in their 20s. Running backs Coach Ra’Shaad Samples, 27, is the youngest and is in his first year with the team after coaching in college. He’s also the youngest position Coach in the league.

LIVING THE DREAM:Rams RBs Coach Ra’Shaad Samples is the youngest position Coach in the NFL. His goal: Create Lanes

Detroit Lions — 39.8 years old

The Detroit Lions have an average age of 39.8 years on their coaching staff of 23. Along with seven coaches in their 30s, they have four 20-somethings in their pack that just can’t wait to be king.

The youngest are Offensive Assistant JT Barrett and Assistant special teams Coach Jett Modkins, both 27. Barrett was a quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes and bounced around a few NFL practice squads before landing this job, his first coaching role. Modkins is working his way up the coaching ladder and was an intern with the Denver Broncos before joining Detroit. His father, Curtis, is the Minnesota Vikings’ running backs coach, so coaching is in his blood.

New York Jets — 40.2 years old

Exactly half of the New York Jets 22-person coaching staff is in their 30s, giving them an average age of 40.2 years old. While there are no coaches in their 20s, there are three 32-year-olds.

The youngest Coach on the Jets’ roster is Billy VandeMerkt, 31. The Offensive Assistant joined the team in 2021 as part of head Coach Robert Saleh’s staff. He specializes in working with tight ends and is a proven leader, helping the 2022 National Team win the Senior Bowl. He was also a three-time Captain during his four years starting at quarterback at St. Joseph’s College. Saleh, 43, is fairly young himself. .

Miami Dolphins — 40.5 years old

Houston Texans — 40.6 years old

Philadelphia Eagles — 40.6 years old

San Francisco 49ers — 40.9 years old

Minnesota Vikings — 40.9 years old

Arizona Cardinals — 41.4 years old

Chicago Bears — 41.4 years old

New York Giants — 42 years old

Cleveland Browns — 42 years old

Cincinnati Bengals — 42.1 years old

Tennessee Titans — 42.4 years old

Denver Broncos — 42.4 years old

New Orleans Saints — 42.6 years old

Las Vegas Raiders — 42.7 years old

Green Bay Packers — 42.7 years old

Buffalo Bills — 43 years old

Carolina Panthers — 43.2 years old

Jacksonville Jaguars — 43.5 years old

Seattle Seahawks — 43.6 years old

Atlanta Falcons — 44.2 years old

Baltimore Ravens — 44.6 years old

Dallas Cowboys — 44.8 years old

Washington Commanders — 45 years old

Kansas City Chiefs — 45.6 years old

Indianapolis Colts — 45.6 years old

Pittsburgh Steelers — 47.5 years old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 51.9 years old