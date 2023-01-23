Ranking Golf’s Best Aces, From Tiger to Freddie to a Vegas Winner

Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Fred Couples, clockwise from top left.

Hall of Famers Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Fred Couples (clockwise from top left) all own some pretty memorable aces.

All aces are not created equal. But it’s not like you’re going to be picky about it if you get one.

Golf course designer Gil Hanse scored a rare kind of ace last week near Palm Springs, Calif. It happened on a course he designed, the exclusive Ladera Golf Club. His ace was rare because the course hasn’t officially opened yet and his group of high-rollers was playing it for the first time. It was also Hanse’s first hole-in-one somewhere other than a par-3 course.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button