Ranking final 10 unbeaten teams for 2022-23 season

We’re at just about a month into the NCAA Basketball season and we’ve already seen quite a lot on display. There have been holiday tournaments, unforgettable matchups, conference challenges, buzzer beaters, coaching fiascos, and everything in between for the nearly four hundred D1 college basketball programs. What happens in the first month of the season can be important for a team trying to establish itself and gain momentum, but we all know that the games in March are certainly more important.

But these games aren’t nothing and finding success in November can be important not only to that momentum but to building a resume. At this point in the year, teams are being challenged, some facing stiffer tests than they’ll face in conference play, while other teams experience the opposite. Regardless of the level of challenge faced, it’s a great time to pick up wins and inflate the early win count, although picking up wins isn’t the only thing.

Only ten teams have avoided a loss at this point, with those ten being the final undefeated programs. The number of unbeaten teams has swiftly dwindled the last few weeks, with ranked squads Maryland and Texas both dropping their first games this past Tuesday night. The ten that remain are not equal by any means; only six of them are ranked, but they have all gotten their seasons off to a significant start by winning all of their games in the opening month.

We’ll be taking a closer look at the ten final unbeaten teams and ranking them as they currently stand. Obviously, the level of competition that some of these teams have faced isn’t the best, but all that matters is that these programs have zero losses. We’ll be going from bottom to top, with some of the best teams in the Nation waiting near the end of the article. Let’s proceed with the deep dive.