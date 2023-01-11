Ranking Detroit Lions NFL unrestricted free agents

General manager Brad Holmes has plenty of decisions to make surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 offseason.

The team finished 9-8, giving the fans optimism that it will compete for the NFC North division title in 2023. With that in mind, Holmes will have to decide what to do with Detroit’s 17 pending unrestricted free agents.

Here’s a ranking of the team’s pending UFAs, with notes on their performance and what the future holds.

17. QB Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld played in just two games for the Lions, used Mostly to take the team’s final knee-downs in blowouts. Campbell should seek a different option as Jared Goff’s understudy heading into next season, and potentially a young option.

16. OT Dan Skipper

Skipper was used in spot duty, making four starts in 16 games. He graded out low on Pro Football Focus’ metrics, as he finished with a 44.2 cumulative Offensive grade and a 19.6 pass-blocking mark.

15. DE Austin Bryant

The fourth-year defender has potential, as evidenced by a 4.5-sack season in 2021. Yet, he last played for the Lions in Week 13, and was a healthy scratch for the final five games.

14. CB Amani Oruwariye

After a solid 2021 campaign, Oruwariye was one of the league’s least effective cornerbacks. He was penalized 10 times throughout the season, losing his starting role. And, he could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere in 2023.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

13. RB Justin Jackson

Jackson was serviceable as a third option in Detroit’s backfield. With the emergence of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift’s game-breaking abilities, the Lions will have to decide whether to keep Jackson or Craig Reynolds as the team’s tertiary option.

12. LB Chris Board

Board did most of his work on special teams. They split time between the MIKE and WILL linebacker spots, but never played more than 26 defensive snaps in a game. There’s value in his special teams ability, though, which makes him an intriguing option to keep.

11. CB Mike Hughes

Hughes saw an uptick in playing time late in the season, due to an injury and subsequent poor performance by Jeff Okudah. The Lions should upgrade at the position in the offseason, which could make Hughes expendable.

10. K Michael Badgley

Brought in before Week 5, Badgley was serviceable as the team’s kicker. They finished 24-for-28 on field goals, and provided stability the team hasn’t had for quite some time.

9. LB Josh Woods

Woods is similar to Board in that he provides Mostly special teams value. He’s cracked the Lions’ roster two consecutive years for that reason and seems to be a cultural fit worth keeping around.

8. CB Will Harris

A versatile defensive back with experience at both corner and safety, Harris has a chance to stick with Detroit. However, he may be allowed to leave should the team seek more stability and more production at the position.

7. OG Evan Brown

Brown was thrust into a starting role due to a season-ending injury suffered by Halapoulivaati Vaitai. He was serviceable and proved his mettle in 2021 as the backup to center Frank Ragnow. This flexibility, and consistency, is hard to find.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

6. LB Alex Anzalone

Finishing the year as the team’s top tackler, Anzalone is an important part of the Lions’ defense. There will be options to upgrade elsewhere, but the Florida product is viewed as a team leader and a cultural fit that is key to the team’s success.

5. S DeShon Elliott

Elliott has dealt with injury issues throughout his career and missed three games this season. When healthy, though, he was solid playing as the Lions’ box safety. Detroit will have decisions to make at the position, as Tracy Walker III will return from injury and Kerby Joseph emerged as a starter.

4. DT Isaiah Buggs

A late addition to the roster leading into training camp, Buggs became a starting defensive tackle. When it was good, it was great as he sparked a defense that held rushers such as Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook well below their averages.

The unit will have to improve, as the defense finished last in the league in total yards, but Buggs played well enough to warrant an extension. At 26 years old, there’s still room for growth.

© Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

3. DE John Cominsky

If there was an award for top waiver-wire addition in the league, Cominsky would be in the conversation. He earned a spot in the pass-rushing rotation, and promptly took advantage, posting four sacks in 14 games.

The 27-year-old has made it clear he wants to remain in Detroit. His 44 pressures ranked second on the team, so he should be a top commodity for Brad Holmes and company.

2. RB Jamaal Williams

Williams emerged in several ways for the 2022 Lions. Not only was he a leader in the locker room, but he took massive steps forward on the field, as well. He reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, and broke Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing touchdown record.

The BYU product is a fan favorite and a huge asset for a team built around culture. He and D’Andre Swift have the potential to be a solid “thunder-and-lightning” duo.

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR DJ Chark

Although injuries kept Chark out for a long stretch, he proved his worth when active. His six-game absence left fans pining for more, but he managed to total 502 yards in 11 games played.

Chark’s big-play ability was on display at points, such as during the season opener against Philadelphia and in the Week 14 win over Minnesota. Detroit has built a solid receiving corps, and would benefit from keeping it intact by keeping the LSU product.