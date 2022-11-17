Ranking Colorado football teams on the Misery index

There’s a Massive college football Showdown in Colorado this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, big stakes, right on the Front Range.

That’s right, it’s the No. 2-seeded Colorado School of Mines hosting CSU-Pueblo in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

Mines is the big favorite with a 9-2 record and a 45-17 win over CSUP earlier this season, but hey, you never know in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the teams at the top level of football in the state continue their seasons of torment.

If Misery loves company, then there’s a Cozy home in the Colorado football scene.

Our beloved state is down bad at the highest levels of the sport.

Here’s a Misery Index ranking of Colorado’s FBS and pro football teams.

Air Force

Records: 7-3 overall, 3-3 Mountain West

Misery meter: A shoulder shrug

Prognosis: It’s another strong season for the Falcons, who could hit the 10-win mark by winning out and winning a bowl. Still, there’s room for misery. The season started so well before the tumult of three MW losses and the program being hit with probation for violating recruiting rules during COVID. Also, there’s not much of a rabid fan base throwing itself behind Troy Calhoun’s team. On-field success is there, but it barely makes a blip across the state. CSU is a heavy underdog at Air Force Saturday (7 pm, FS2) but it will likely be a nearly empty Falcon Stadium.

Colorado State

Records: 2-8 overall, 2-4 Mountain West

Misery meter: Big sigh, and a “wait until next year”

Prognosis: It’s been another drab, disappointing season for Rams fans. The good news is there’s still plenty of optimism for the Jay Norvell era. He seems to have nailed the defensive coordinator hire (Freddie Banks) and surely the Air Raid will take off down the road. Bad right now, but at least there’s a visible path to success. This season is a glimpse at how deep a hole CSU had dug itself into.

Colorado

Records: 1-9 overall, 1-6 Pac-12

Misery meter: The grimacing emoji

Prognosis: All bad. CSU and CU made bad hires at similar times in Steve Addazio and Karl Dorrell. CSU is showing how it’s not an overnight fix to bounce back after a disastrous hire like Addazio. Now it’s CU’s turn. Dorrell got the midseason ax and the huge question mark is who is next? It’s a tough job and until proven otherwise it’s hard to see CU being more than a Power 5 afterthought. The Buffs will limp into the offseason with a 1-11 record.

Denver Broncos

Records: 3-6

Misery meter: As bad as how hard you wince every time Russell Wilson says “Broncos Country, Let’s ride”

Prognosis: People thought this was a playoff team! Imagine that. And imagine signing a QB to a five-year, $245 million contract before he plays a down for you only to see that QB look like a lost and Confused Rookie on the field. The Broncos “win” the Misery index because there were actual expectations of success. Similar to CU and CSU, a questionable coaching hire is at the crux of many of the problems.

The lesson from these teams? Get the coaching hire right.

Cheers to another weekend of bad football. Thankfully we still have Mines.

Also, welcome to basketball season, where our fine state is thriving!

Follow sports Reporter Kevin Lytle is Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.