Ranking Colorado football teams on the Misery index

There’s a Massive college football Showdown in Colorado this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, big stakes, right on the Front Range.

That’s right, it’s the No. 2-seeded Colorado School of Mines hosting CSU-Pueblo in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

Mines is the big favorite with a 9-2 record and a 45-17 win over CSUP earlier this season, but hey, you never know in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the teams at the top level of football in the state continue their seasons of torment.

If Misery loves company, then there’s a Cozy home in the Colorado football scene.

Our beloved state is down bad at the highest levels of the sport.

Here’s a Misery Index ranking of Colorado’s FBS and pro football teams.

Air Force

Records: 7-3 overall, 3-3 Mountain West

Misery meter: A shoulder shrug

Prognosis: It’s another strong season for the Falcons, who could hit the 10-win mark by winning out and winning a bowl. Still, there’s room for misery. The season started so well before the tumult of three MW losses and the program being hit with probation for violating recruiting rules during COVID. Also, there’s not much of a rabid fan base throwing itself behind Troy Calhoun’s team. On-field success is there, but it barely makes a blip across the state. CSU is a heavy underdog at Air Force Saturday (7 pm, FS2) but it will likely be a nearly empty Falcon Stadium.

