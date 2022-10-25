Ranking college football’s undefeated teams by strength of schedule

We’re already nine weeks into the college football season with division and conference races heating up around the country.

But when it comes time to create the College Football Playoff rankings, the quality and strength of a team’s schedule is a major factor in poll position.

Related: When the CFP top 25 rankings will be released

Not all schedules are created equal, especially in the eyes of the playoff selection committee.

Which of the remaining undefeated teams has the best resume to date?

6. Michigan Wolverines (Opponents are 25-28, .472). Critics have taken a few jabs at the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule, which included games against the likes of Hawaii and UConn, but two of Michigan’s Big Ten opponents are over .500, including Maryland and Penn State, a combined 12-3 right now.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes (Opponents are 25-27, .481). None of the Buckeyes’ conference opponents are above .500 on the year, but they could get a boost with a win over Penn State, which comes into this week’s game at 6-1 overall. Notre Dame is OSU’s only foe that’s over .500, at 4-3 so far.

4. Clemson Tigers (Opponents are 28-22, .560). Four of the Tigers’ six ACC opponents are over .500, while Boston College and Georgia Tech are a combined 7-11. Three of Clemson’s final four games are against teams with winning records, but not by much: a combined 15-12, including a date against newly ranked South Carolina to close out.

Related: Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

3rd Tennessee Volunteers. (Opponents are 30-23, .566). Hendon Hooker commands college football’s No. 1 total offense this season, the engine behind the Vols’ perfect record, including a win over Alabama, in addition to SEC competition that is a combined 17-8 so far. Games against Kentucky, South Carolina, and Georgia, a combined 18-4 and all ranked, are still to come.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (Opponents are 29-22, .569). Three of UGA’s opponents – Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Missouri – have losing records to this point, but the Dawgs outscored those teams 123-32, while Oregon’s success since Week 1 has only made Georgia’s 49-3 win in that game look even better.

1. TCU Horned Frogs (Opponents are 29-21, .580). The surprise out of the Big 12 this season, TCU came in 7th in the conference preseason media poll, but has remained undefeated and beat four straight ranked teams to take sole possession of first place in the league standings. TCU’s last three opponents – Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Kansas State, are a combined 16-6.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook