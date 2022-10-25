Ranking college football’s undefeated teams by strength of schedule

We’re already nine weeks into the college football season with division and conference races heating up around the country.

But when it comes time to create the College Football Playoff rankings, the quality and strength of a team’s schedule is a major factor in poll position.

Related: When the CFP top 25 rankings will be released

Not all schedules are created equal, especially in the eyes of the playoff selection committee.

Which of the remaining undefeated teams has the best resume to date?

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button