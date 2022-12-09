Ranking college football’s 10 best stadium environments during the 2022 season

Have you ever attended a hyped college football game and felt a bit unsettled with the environment around you? We’ve all been there. And the 2022 season brought several memorable atmospheres across the top 25 programs that will leave lasting memories for the fanbases who came out on top.

Extra juice from the crowd gives home teams a tremendous advantage while impacting everything involving the opposition — from pre-snap penalties down to execution miscues. Coming off a 32-point loss to Florida in November, most assumed South Carolina would get squashed by nationally-ranked Tennessee at home before the Gamecocks erupted for 63 points during an upset win.

“I can’t even explain the feeling we all have right now, a game we’ve all been waiting for,” South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler said after throwing six touchdown passes against Tennessee amid a frenzy of fans. “We knew we had a couple tough losses and we knew this game and obviously the next one (at Clemson), could change the narrative of the program forever.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here are college football’s 10 best environments this season and why they’re ranked where they are: