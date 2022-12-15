Ranking college basketball’s top freshmen so far

11. Brice Sensabaugh, F, Ohio State: Averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, the former four-star prospect has been an instant mismatch problem for opponents. He’s strong and shooting the cover off the ball from deep at 50% from three.

12. Fletcher LoyerG, Purdue: The Boilermakers have taken the college basketball world by storm after sneaking into four star territory in the class of 2022. Loyer has been a massive part of their success by putting up 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

13. Nick Smith, G, Arkansas: 2022’s top ranked player, Smith missed the start of the season due to injury and has only played in four games. A five minute outing in his first game hurts his stats a little bit, but he’s been impressive. Smith is averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. As he gets his legs back, look for him to Rocket up this list.

14. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova: Just like Smith, Whitmore missed the start of the season due to injury so his limited appearances have him starting a little lower on the list. The Wildcats look like a different team with him on the floor as he’s averaging an impressive 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in just over 23 minutes per game. Expect this to be the norm as the season rolls on.

15. Donovan Clinga, C, UConn: The Huskies are a top five team with their eyes on a Final Four run and the impact of Clinga has been notable. A massive big man, Clingan has made the most of relatively limited minutes. So far he’s been good for 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just 15.1 minutes per game. That’s incredible production for a young big man.

Keep an eye on: Amaree AbramG, Ole Miss; Amari BaileyG, UCLA; Noah ClowneyF, Alabama; Jayden EppsG, Illinois; Connor EssegianG, Wisconsin; Yann FarrellF, St. Bonaventure; Jalen Hood-SchifinoG, Indiana; Richard IsaacsG, Texas Tech; Aidan MahaneyG, Saint Mary’s; Dillon MitchellF, Texas; Mark MitchellF, Duke; Austin NunezG, Arizona State; Jevon PorterC, Pepperdine; Julian PhillipsF, Tennessee; Jordan PopeG, Oregon State; Braden SmithG, Purdue; JJ StarlingG, Notre Dame; Bruce ThorntonG, Ohio State; Jarace WalkerF, Houston; Kel’el WareC, Oregon; Tre WhiteF, USC.