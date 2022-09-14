Ranking Big Ten football teams by PFF grade, overall, offense, defense
Now that we have two weeks of football under our belt, we’re getting a clearer view of what the Big Ten is, who the top teams are, and who is executing the best. However, with inconsistency in nonconference schedules, while we now have a sample size of more than one for each team, everything is still subject to change.
Michigan football, for instance, plays a weaker-than-usual nonconference slate, while teams like Purdue and Penn State opened up against each other. Ohio State opened with Notre Dame, which was once seen as a top five team before losing both to the Buckeyes and then to Marshall in Week 2. We won’t really know what each team is for a few more weeks when Big Ten play starts in earnest.
Advanced analytics outfit, PFF, grades based on how teams perform, not in terms of who the opponent is. That said, here is how each Big Ten team has graded out overall, on offense, and defense, how they rank against each other overall, and where they each stand nationally.
14 Indiana Hoosiers
Rick Janzaruk-The Herald-Times
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|113
|64.8
|Offense
|110
|59.8
|Defense
|85
|69.1
13 Northwestern Wildcats
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|104
|67.3
|Offense
|86
|66.3
|Defense
|114
|60.7
12 Penn State Nittany Lions
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|84
|72.6
|Offense
|57
|71.8
|Defense
|111
|61.2
11 Iowa Hawkeyes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|77
|75.3
|Offense
|130
|46.1
|Defense
|6
|90.7
10 Purdue Boilermakers
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|63
|79.3
|Offense
|65
|70.8
|Defense
|57
|74.2
9 Wisconsin Badgers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|26
|88.8
|Offense
|28
|78.2
|Defense
|24
|82.2
8 Illinois Fighting Illini
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|19
|91.0
|Offense
|26
|79.1
|Defense
|15
|85.5
7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|19
|91.0
|Offense
|48
|74.1
|Defense
|11
|87.5
6 Nebraska Cornhuskers
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|17
|91.3
|Offense
|14
|83.7
|Defense
|48
|76.4
5 Maryland Terrapins
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|14
|91.9
|Offense
|9
|84.8
|Defense
|41
|78.1
4 Ohio State Buckeyes
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|12
|92.6
|Offense
|13
|83.8
|Defense
|21
|82.5
3 Michigan State Spartans
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|5
|93.2
|Offense
|7
|85.8
|Defense
|19
|83.9
2 Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|2
|95.0
|Offense
|28
|78.3
|Defense
|1
|92.3
1 Minnesota Golden Gophers
David Berding/Getty Images
|Nat’l Rank
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|95.9
|Offense
|1
|94.2
|Defense
|20
|83.3
