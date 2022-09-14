Ranking Big Ten football teams by PFF grade, overall, offense, defense

Now that we have two weeks of football under our belt, we’re getting a clearer view of what the Big Ten is, who the top teams are, and who is executing the best. However, with inconsistency in nonconference schedules, while we now have a sample size of more than one for each team, everything is still subject to change.

Michigan football, for instance, plays a weaker-than-usual nonconference slate, while teams like Purdue and Penn State opened up against each other. Ohio State opened with Notre Dame, which was once seen as a top five team before losing both to the Buckeyes and then to Marshall in Week 2. We won’t really know what each team is for a few more weeks when Big Ten play starts in earnest.

Advanced analytics outfit, PFF, grades based on how teams perform, not in terms of who the opponent is. That said, here is how each Big Ten team has graded out overall, on offense, and defense, how they rank against each other overall, and where they each stand nationally.

14 Indiana Hoosiers



Rick Janzaruk-The Herald-Times

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 113 64.8 Offense 110 59.8 Defense 85 69.1

13 Northwestern Wildcats



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 104 67.3 Offense 86 66.3 Defense 114 60.7

12 Penn State Nittany Lions



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 84 72.6 Offense 57 71.8 Defense 111 61.2

11 Iowa Hawkeyes



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 77 75.3 Offense 130 46.1 Defense 6 90.7

10 Purdue Boilermakers



Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 63 79.3 Offense 65 70.8 Defense 57 74.2

9 Wisconsin Badgers



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 26 88.8 Offense 28 78.2 Defense 24 82.2

8 Illinois Fighting Illini



Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 19 91.0 Offense 26 79.1 Defense 15 85.5

7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights



Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 19 91.0 Offense 48 74.1 Defense 11 87.5

6 Nebraska Cornhuskers



Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 17 91.3 Offense 14 83.7 Defense 48 76.4

5 Maryland Terrapins



Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 14 91.9 Offense 9 84.8 Defense 41 78.1

4 Ohio State Buckeyes



Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 12 92.6 Offense 13 83.8 Defense 21 82.5

3 Michigan State Spartans



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 5 93.2 Offense 7 85.8 Defense 19 83.9

2 Michigan Wolverines



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade Overall 2 95.0 Offense 28 78.3 Defense 1 92.3

1 Minnesota Golden Gophers



David Berding/Getty Images