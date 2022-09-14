Ranking Big Ten football teams by PFF grade, overall, offense, defense

Now that we have two weeks of football under our belt, we’re getting a clearer view of what the Big Ten is, who the top teams are, and who is executing the best. However, with inconsistency in nonconference schedules, while we now have a sample size of more than one for each team, everything is still subject to change.

Michigan football, for instance, plays a weaker-than-usual nonconference slate, while teams like Purdue and Penn State opened up against each other. Ohio State opened with Notre Dame, which was once seen as a top five team before losing both to the Buckeyes and then to Marshall in Week 2. We won’t really know what each team is for a few more weeks when Big Ten play starts in earnest.

Advanced analytics outfit, PFF, grades based on how teams perform, not in terms of who the opponent is. That said, here is how each Big Ten team has graded out overall, on offense, and defense, how they rank against each other overall, and where they each stand nationally.

14 Indiana Hoosiers

Rick Janzaruk-The Herald-Times

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 113 64.8
Offense 110 59.8
Defense 85 69.1

13 Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 104 67.3
Offense 86 66.3
Defense 114 60.7

12 Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 84 72.6
Offense 57 71.8
Defense 111 61.2

11 Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 77 75.3
Offense 130 46.1
Defense 6 90.7

10 Purdue Boilermakers

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 63 79.3
Offense 65 70.8
Defense 57 74.2

9 Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 26 88.8
Offense 28 78.2
Defense 24 82.2

8 Illinois Fighting Illini

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 19 91.0
Offense 26 79.1
Defense 15 85.5

7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 19 91.0
Offense 48 74.1
Defense 11 87.5

6 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 17 91.3
Offense 14 83.7
Defense 48 76.4

5 Maryland Terrapins

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 14 91.9
Offense 9 84.8
Defense 41 78.1

4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 12 92.6
Offense 13 83.8
Defense 21 82.5

3 Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 5 93.2
Offense 7 85.8
Defense 19 83.9

2 Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 2 95.0
Offense 28 78.3
Defense 1 92.3

1 Minnesota Golden Gophers

David Berding/Getty Images

Nat’l Rank Grade
Overall 1 95.9
Offense 1 94.2
Defense 20 83.3

