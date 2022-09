Ranking Big Ten college football teams by PFF grade through Week 1

Now that Week 1 is in the books, every Big Ten college football team has at least one game under its belt — Illinois and Nebraska each have two, and both are 1-1 on the season thus far. But how did they grade out?

While the win-loss column is what matters most, it only tells one part of the story. That’s where grading comes in — how good a team looks when it plays, and how well it executes. A great team might execute poorly against a bad team, but still win handily. A poor team may execute well against another poor team and lose. Or there could be any combination of factors.

Each week, we’ll take a look at how the Big Ten teams rank against each other based on their overall grades. Of course, this early in the season, it’s somewhat skewed as the level of competition has varied. You’ll see that with some surprise teams up at the top. But as the season wears on, the cream will certainly rise to the top.

Here is how the teams currently rank in the eyes of Pro Football Focus.

14 Purdue Boilermakers (0-1)



Nikos Frazier-Journal-Courier

Overall rank (grade): 102 (60.7)

Offense rank (grade): 92 (62.6)

Defense rank (grade): 105 (67.7)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)



Alex Martin-USA TODAY network

Overall rank (grade): 100 (61.6)

Offense rank (grade): 82 (65.4)

Defense rank (grade): 109 (56.8)

12 Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)



Rich Janzaruk-Herald-Times

Overall rank (grade): 98 (62.5)

Offense rank (grade): 102 (59.9)

Defense rank (grade): 91 (64.4)

11 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)



(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Overall rank (grade): 89 (66.9)

Offense rank (grade): 128 (44.5)

Defense rank (grade): 7 (87.9)

10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)



Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 86 (67.7)

Offense rank (grade): 87 (64.0)

Defense rank (grade): 80 (68.2)

9 Michigan State Spartans (1-0)



Junfu Han-Detroit Free Press

Overall rank (grade): 64 (75.3)

Offense rank (grade): 81 (65.6)

Defense rank (grade): 38 (77.8)

8 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)



Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 58 (77.2)

Offense rank (grade): 31 (77.2)

Defense rank (grade): 75 (69.2)

7 Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)



Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 53 (78.1)

Offense rank (grade): 35 (76.6)

Defense rank (grade): 87 (66.0)

6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1)



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall rank (grade): 39 (81.2)

Offense rank (grade): 32 (77.0)

Defense rank (grade): 67 (71.0)

5 Maryland Terrapins (1-0)



Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank (grade): 36 (81.9)

Offense rank (grade): 42 (75.1)

Defense rank (grade): 30 (78.8)

4 Michigan Wolverines (1-0)



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Overall rank (grade): 27 (84.2)

Offense rank (grade): 76 (67.0)

Defense rank (grade): 2 (90.9)

3 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1)



Rich Januszek-Herald-Times

Overall rank (grade): 12 (90.1)

Offense rank (grade): 15 (81.1)

Defense rank (grade): 24 (84.4)

2 Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)



Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Overall rank (grade): 8 (90.9)

Offense rank (grade): 3 (87.6)

Defense rank (grade): 54 (73.3)

1 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)



Mark Hoffmann-Journal-Sentinel

Overall rank (grade): 4 (92.4)

Offense rank (grade): 4 (87.4)

Defense rank (grade): 15 (84.5)