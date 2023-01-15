Ranking Auburn’s incoming transfers based on immediate impact

The themes of Hugh Freeze’s first off-season on the job have been roster management and talent acquisition.

The newcomers haven’t played a snap at Auburn yet, but it seems like the first month on the job has been a success.

At the time this article was written, Auburn has added 12 players via the portal. Most of those additions have a chance to be starters for the Tigers in 2023.

Let’s rank the 12 incoming transfers based on immediate impact.

12. Mosiah Nasili-Kite – DL Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports The Maryland defensive lineman is more than likely going to offer depth and be a part of the rotation. The fact that I felt the need to put him last shows how solid this transfer class is. 11. Nick Mardner – WR AP Photo/Aaron Doster It’s easy to be sold on Mardner’s upside. Any target that’s 6-foot-6 and can show top end speed is exciting. There are a lot of guys in Auburn’s receiver room that I’m high on this year. 10. Brian Battie – RB © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports The former USF running back is explosive and experienced. I’m a fan of his ability, Auburn’s running back room is solid, with four reliable guys that are ready to carry the ball on all three downs. Battie may be more of a factor on special teams. 9. Lawrence Johnson – DL © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports The former Purdue defensive lineman adds depth to a room that needs bodies. His experience and ability to take up space should allow Auburn’s linebackers to play better behind him in 2023. 8. Rivaldo Fairwether – TE @rivaldo_f13 On Twitter The former FIU tight end offers a ton of upside and size to the offense. He will enter a room that lost a ton of production from the past two seasons. His path to playing time seems clear. 7. Demario Tolan – LB AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman I would have had the former LSU linebacker high on this list a few days ago. I think Austin Keys offers more of an immediate impact but there’s no denying that Tolan will fight for key snaps in 2023. 6. Elijah McAllister – EDGE/DE © Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn lost a ton of snaps from a year ago at EDGE. The former Vanderbilt defender should have a path to playing time as Auburn needs to find a way to replace Eku Leota, Derick Hall, and Marcus Bragg. 5. Austin Keys – LB Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Auburn needed help at linebacker and they got it. The former Ole Miss standout played over 400 snaps last season. He brings SEC experience to a defense that needs it. 4. Justin Rogers – DL @AllAmerican52JR is on Twitter The former Kentucky defensive lineman has ridiculous upside. A former nationally touted Recruit has the skill and ability to exceed in any defense – if he can figure out how to put it all together. 3. Avery Jones – C Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Avery Jones was a key part of East Carolina’s offensive line. Auburn needed to see more production from the center position. Jones should offer that game one. 2. Dillon Wade – OL Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dillon Wade offers ridiculous upside and versatility on the Offensive line, something Auburn hasn’t seen much of in the past half decade. Wade should be a highly productive starter at tackle when it’s all said and done. 1. Gunner Britton – OT Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports The former Western Kentucky tackle has a chance to impact AUburn’s offense in a big way in 2023. His experience and ability to excel at left tackle should allow him to be Auburn’s best tackle since Greg Robinson.

