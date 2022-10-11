Ranking all starting quarterbacks Entering Week 7

Entering Week 7, the SEC’s best at the quarterback position are separating themselves from the rest of the pack, stamping their claim in the Heisman race as we approach the home stretch this fall. Ranking the league’s starting quarterbacks at midseason is not an easy task, but it’s considerably more appetizing than doing so in August when position battles are still undecided and the live rounds haven’t started yet.

Coming out of spring practice, we ranked the top 25 quarterbacks in college football, a third of which came from the SEC. We’ve included those rankings here to see which ones we got right and where we’ve misfired with half-a-season’s worth of film and statistics to take into consideration.

We’ve added each signal caller’s Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) to aid in this power ranking. QBR values ​​the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced. In other words, it’s an objective grade which takes into account all throws and the number of points added by each quarterback, among other details.

Nearing midseason, here’s how we rank every starting quarterback in the SEC and what we’ve seen during the first six games.