Ranking all 32 teams after Week 7 games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season.

They haven’t looked anything like them through the first seven weeks.

The Buccaneers are 3-4 after a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers and although they lead the putrid AFC South, some things appear very wrong in Tampa Bay.

The Packers are also 3-4, having lost three straight games after a 23-21 setback against the Washington Commanders and Green Bay fans are getting restless.

As for the Broncos, they are 2-5 and in the last game in the AFC West after four straight losses, the latest a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets, well behind the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

Those three teams are among several taking big plunges in our latest NFL power rankings after abysmal performances in NFL Week 7.

Will they start to turn things around in NFL Week 8?

Check out how we rank all 32 teams in the NFL heading into Week 8 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

32. Detroit Lions (31)

Lost to Dallas Cowboys, 24-6, to fall to 1-5. This team couldn’t stop anyone at the beginning of the season, but at least it scored points. Now, the points aren’t coming, either.

31. Houston Texans (30)

Lost to Las Vegas Raiders, 38-20, to fall to 1-4-1. Is Davis Mills really the answer at QB for Houston?

30. Denver Broncos (24)

Lost to New York Jets, 16-9, to fall to 2-5. It appears like it is going to be a very long season in Denver, where fans had very high hopes after the team’s offseason moves.

29. Chicago Bears (28)

Team is 2-4 Entering Monday Night Football game against New England Patriots.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (26)

Lost to New York Giants, 23-17, to fall to 2-5. This team has lost four straight games, but it has outscored opponents 155-137 on the season.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (25)

Lost to Miami Dolphins, 16-10, to fall to 2-5. The Steelers’ offense has only scored 107 points this season, something we’re not used to seeing in Pittsburgh.

26. Carolina Panthers (32)

Beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-3, to improve to 2-5. We have to reward the Panthers for their win over the Buccaneers. Carolina is just one game out of first in the NFC South.

25. New Orleans Saints (22)

Lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 42-34, to fall to 2-5. Andy Dalton was a turnover machine in Arizona, but this team is just one game out of first place.

24. Cleveland Browns (21)

Lost to Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, to fall to 2-5. The Browns have lost four straight games. Three of those losses have come by a combined eight points.

23. Green Bay Packers (17)

Lost to Washington Commanders, 23-21, to fall to 3-4. This team is just not right offensively and has lost three straight games. They are searching for answers in Green Bay.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (29)

Beat the Houston Texans, 38-20, to improve to 2-4. We think this team could still have a say in the AFC playoff picture, especially if Josh Jacobs continues to run like he has in recent weeks.

21. Atlanta Falcons (19)

Lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17, to fall to 3-4. The Falcons are tied with the Buccaneers for the NFC South division lead. We don’t think anyone says that coming before the season.

20. Washington Commanders (27)

Beat the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, to improve to 3-4. The good news for Washington is that it is only one game under .500. The bad news? The rest of the NFC East is a combined 17-3 this season.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)

Lost to Carolina Panthers, 21-3, to fall to 3-4. Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be all in this season and it appears to have had a huge impact on the entire team.

18. Indianapolis Colts (15)

Lost to Tennessee Titans, 19-10, to fall to 3-3-1. We thought the Colts would be better than this, but the Titans are the only team ahead of them in the division at 4-2.

17. Arizona Cardinals (23)

Beat the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, to improve to 3-4. DeAndre Hopkins might solve a lot of this team’s woes on offense.

16. New England Patriots (16)

Team is 3-3 Entering game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

15. San Francisco 49ers (13)

Lost to Kansas City Chiefs, 44-23, to fall to 3-4. Christian McCaffrey gives Kyle Shanahan a dynamic weapon on offense, but do the 49ers have enough other pieces?

14. Los Angeles Chargers (7)

Lost to Seattle Seahawks, 37-23, to fall to 4-3. Justin Herbert doesn’t look right as he plays despite an injury. The defense needs to step up, too.

13. Seattle Seahawks (20)

Beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-23, to improve to 4-3. Russell who? Geno Smith is making Seahawks fans forget all about their previous quarterback.

12. Baltimore Ravens (14)

Beat the Cleveland Browns, 23-20, to improve to 4-3. it wasn’t pretty, but the Ravens Somehow got the job done in a running fest vs. Cleveland.

11. Miami Dolphins (18)

Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, to improve to 4-3. Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup boosted Miami’s chances, but the Steelers missed a lot of interception opportunities.

10. Los Angeles Rams (11)

Did not play in Week 7. Team is 3-3 coming out of its bye week.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (10)

Beat the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17, to improve to 4-3. We soured on this team after its slow start. The offense is looking pretty sweet right now.

8. Tennessee Titans (9)

Beat the Indianapolis Colts, 19-10, to improve to 4-2. The Titans have been outscored this season 128-115, but are 4-2. They just find ways to win.

7. New York Jets (8)

Beat the Denver Broncos, 16-9, to improve to 5-2. After a 1-2 start, the Jets have won four straight games. They are 4-0 away from home.

6. Dallas Cowboys (6)

Beat Detroit Lions, 24-6, to improve to 5-2. Dak Prescott is back, making the NFC East division race a very intriguing one.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (5)

Beat the San Francisco 49ers, 44-23, to improve to 5-2. Every time we start to doubt the Chiefs, they put together a performance like we saw on Sunday.

4. New York Giants (4)

Beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, to improve to 6-1. The Giants have outscored opponents this season, 150-130 and are 6-1. They are 3-0 on the road.

3. Minnesota Vikings (3)

Did not play in Week 7, team is 5-1 coming out of its bye week.

2. Buffalo Bills (2)

Did not play in Week 7, team is 5-1 coming out of its bye week.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Did not play in Week 7, team is 6-0 coming out of its bye week.

