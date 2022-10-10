Ranking all 32 teams after Week 5 games

We’re almost five full weeks into the NFL season and some teams have been big surprises this season.

Among them are a trio of 4-1 teams who are off to impressive starts and got big wins in Week 5.

Those teams? The Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 29-22. The Cowboys impressed in a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Giants surprised with a 27-22 win in London over the Green Bay Packers.

Check out how we rank those three teams and all 32 teams in the NFL heading into Week 6 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

32. Carolina Panthers (31)

Lost to 49ers, 37-15 to fall to 1-4.

Things are not going well for the Panthers in Charlotte this season. They fired Coach Matt Rhule on

31. Washington Commanders (30)

Lost to Titans, 21-17 to fall to 1-4.

The Commanders opened the season with a win. They have lost four straight since. The rest of their division is a combined 13-2.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers (29)

Lost to Bills, 38-3 to fall to 1-4.

It could be a very long season in Pittsburgh, something the Steelers, and their fans, aren’t accustomed to.

29. Detroit Lions (24)

Lost to Patriots, 29-0 to fall to 1-4.

Detroit has lost three straight games and losses don’t get much uglier than their 29-0 loss against New England in Week 5.

28. Houston Texans (32)

Beat Jaguars, 13-6 to improve to 1-3-1.

The win over the Jaguars was huge for Houston, who have a tough stretch coming up after their bye this week.

27. Seattle Seahawks (22)

Lost to Saints, 39-32 to fall to 2-3.

Yes, the Seahawks are 2-3, but Geno Smith has played surprisingly well this season. Can he lead the Seahawks to a win over the Cardinals in Seattle in Week 6?

26. Las Vegas Raiders (26)

Play on Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs (enter game with 1-3 record).

A win against the Chiefs will likely move the Raiders up a bit in these rankings. A loss and a 1-4 record Entering their bye next week would be devastating.

25. Atlanta Falcons (21)

Lost to Buccaneers, 21-15 to fall to 2-3.

We have to give the Falcons credit, they are much better than we thought they would be this season. They have another tough game Sunday hosting the 49ers.

24. Chicago Bears (19)

Lost to Vikings, 29-22 to fall to 2-3.

The Bears have cooled off after a hot start and we have a feeling they are going to cool off even more in the coming weeks.

23. Denver Broncos (18)

Lost to Colts, 12-9 to fall to 2-3.

Maybe we’re actually being too nice to the Broncos by only dropping them this much. They looked horrendous on offense against the Colts. Their defense deserves better.

22. New England Patriots (28)

Beat Lions, 29-0 to improve to 2-3.

The Patriots completely shut down the Lions’ offense in Week 5 to get back in the win column ahead of their Week 6 game against the Browns.

21. Arizona Cardinals (17)

Lost to Eagles, 20-17 to fall to 2-3.

The Cardinals were right there with the unbeaten Eagles until the very end of the game, but the loss puts them at 2-3 on the season. The good news? They are only one game behind the 49ers in the NFC West.

20. Cleveland Browns (16)

Lost to Chargers, 30-28 to fall to 2-3.

Two straight losses have the Browns under .500. They have given up 125 points this season.

19. Indianapolis Colts (25)

Beat Broncos, 12-9 to improve to 2-2-1.

The Colts beat the Broncos last week in a very ugly game. A win is a win, however, and this team is suddenly 2-2-1 on the season.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (14)

Lost to Texans, 13-6 to fall to 2-3.

That hot start for the Jaguars went cold fast. Jacksonville faces a critical game against the Colts in Week 6.

17. New Orleans Saints (27)

Beat Seahawks, 39-32 to move to 2-3.

The Saints’ receiving corps is depleted. That was no problem for Taysom Hill, who rumbled for three touchdowns against the Seahawks.

16. Tennessee Titans (20)

Beat Commanders, 21-17 to improve to 3-2.

The Titans have quietly won three straight games to take the lead in the AFC South. Will they ever relinquish it?

15 Miami Dolphins (5)

Lost to Jets, 40-17 to fall to 3-2.

Injuries at quarterback have plagued the Dolphins the past couple of weeks, but this team still has a lot of talent and the ability to bounce back in a big way.

14. New York Jets (23)

Beat Dolphins, 40-17 to improve to 3-2.

Zach Wilson’s return has rejuvenated the Jets, who have won two straight games ahead of a game against the Packers this week.

13. Los Angeles Rams (12)

Lost to Cowboys, 22-10 to fall to 2-3.

This team does not look like the same team that won the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford doesn’t look like the same QB.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (10)

Lost to Ravens, 19-17 to fall to 2-3.

We’re giving them a bit of a pass after falling to the Ravens on a field goal as time expired. This team should still have a say in the AFC.

11. Green Bay Packers (4)

Lost to Giants, 27-22 to fall to 3-2.

The Packers did not look good in London and have outscored opponents by just one point this season overall (97-96). Something is off in Green Bay.

10. Baltimore Ravens (13)

Beat Bengals, 19-17 to improve to 3-2.

Is there any other field goal kicker better in the clutch than Justin Tucker?

9. Los Angeles Chargers (15)

Beat Browns, 30-28 to move to 3-2.

The Chargers are 3-2 but have interestingly given up 136 points this season, while scoring just 122.

8. San Francisco 49ers (11)

Beat Panthers, 37-15 to get to 3-2.

The 49ers have allowed 61 points all season, tied with the Bills for the league-low.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9)

Beat Falcons, 21-15 to improve to 3-2.

A win in the NFL is a win, although the Buccaneers won’t get any style points for the way they beat the Falcons.

6. New York Giants (8)

Beat Packers, 27-22 to move to 4-1.

The surprise of the season so far? The Giants have already matched their 2021 win total just five weeks into the season and have a very favorable schedule ahead.

5. Dallas Cowboys (7)

Beat Rams, 22-10 to go to 4-1.

The Cowboys are Somehow 4-1 on the season and undefeated when Cooper Rush starts at quarterback. A Sunday Night Football Showdown with the Eagles is up next.

4. Minnesota Vikings (6)

Beat Bears, 29-22 to improve to 4-1.

This team’s Lone loss was to the Eagles, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They got Dalvin Cook going Sunday, which will make this offense even more formidable.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Play on Monday Night Football vs. Raiders (3-1 Entering game).

If the Chiefs beat the Raiders, they will stay right here in the rankings. If they lose, they could tumble.

2. Buffalo Bills (2)

Beat Steelers, 38-3 to move to 4-1.

The Bills have scored 152 points this season and have given up just 61. That will get the job done.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Beat Cardinals, 20-17 to move to 5-0.

The NFL’s Lone undefeated team just keeps finding ways to win. This time, it benefited from some interesting calls down the stretch from the Cardinals, as well as a missed field goal.

