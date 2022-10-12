Ranking all 30 teams by watchability in 2022-23
It’s almost time for tip off.
The 2022-23 NBA season is getting closer, which means we’re going to see if the Golden State Warriors can repeat, or if a new Champion will be crowned.
So with that in mind, we turn our attention to another year of NBA watchability rankings: Which teams would you rather see on TV than others?
What’s our grading system here? It’s a very unscientific combination of star power, how much fun it is to watch said team and even some “I’ve got to tune in to see if this is gonna be a train wreck” mixed in.
So Let’s break each Squad down, starting from last to first.
They’re in full rebuild mode. Beyond Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson scoring, there’s really nothing much to see here.
I whiffed last year by putting Pop’s team last.
But now I have to listen to Coach Pop himself:
“Don’t bet on us to win the championship” Gregg Popovich keeping it 💯
Goes on to say “the Coach after me will have a chance to take these guys to the next level.” pic.twitter.com/fVb7PTrmru
— Spencer Keele (@SpencerKeele) September 30, 2022
I might tune in to see Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan take some steps forward, but it’ll be a rough year for this crew.
They could have been so much higher if Chet Holmgren was going to play. But he’s out for the year, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might miss some time.
I love watching Josh Giddey, so maybe I’m underrating them a bit. Still, they won’t be watchable for another year or so, especially if Victor Wembanyama lands there.
I feel bad about this one, particularly with some Wizards fans on staff here at FTW.
But … how watchable will they truly be? Beyond another year of Bradley Beal hooping — we know what that looks like — there’s not enough to get excited about in terms of watchability this year.
Jalen Suggs, Fraz Wagner and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero? That might be an All-Watchable core … in three years.
Paolo Banchero hits the mid-range jumper off a double crossover. pic.twitter.com/CJpzmrSaum
— hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 11, 2022
Another young core — Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. — that might mean I tune in here and there just to see how they’re faring. But in a few years? They’ll be much higher up.
Year 2 of Cade Cunningham and Year 1 of Jaden Ivey? Maybe this is too low?
They might unload Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner, so the rebuild could move forward. But I’m ranking them this high because I love watching Tyrese Haliburton play.
In a month, this might be low … that’s how excited I am for the Keegan Murray Show.
(Sure, Domantas Sabonis is good, too).
Look, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can be extremely watchable … but how excited are we, really? Get well soon, Lonzo.
We get DAME TIME back! They might even belong a bit higher up as we tune in to see Shaedon Sharpe play for the first time in a while. But what more do we get out of this team? Hence, this spot.
Shaedon Sharpe taking flight!
27 PTS (10/13 FG), 3 STL, 2 BLK in 23 MINS off the bench in the Blazers’ 53-POINT WINpic.twitter.com/BjgQ9iLtbT
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 7, 2022
This is all about LaMelo Ball, who will hopefully get better from an ankle sprain soon. Otherwise, they’re not going to be very watchable.
OK, so maybe they’ll be more watchable than this with RJ Barrett taking another step forward and Jalen Brunson running the point. And there is that whiff of train wreck potential that comes with this franchise.
But this is the start of the section of teams where you think they’re actually underrated.
We’ve sort of reached a “what you see is what you get” point with this team. And that’s not the worst thing! They’ll win a bunch of games! I just think there are teams with more razzle-dazzle.
Again: Should be higher, maybe? I want to tune in to see how Donovan Mitchell fits in, but I REALLY want to watch Evan Mobley play every night.
Year two Evan Mobley is going to be a PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/tPP1ul9ln0
— Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) September 30, 2022
And here’s the other Jazz trade that leads to a boost in watchability. How will Rudy Gobert fit in with KAT? Is Anthony Edwards about to add another level to his game? A very intriguing situation.
I’m resisting putting them higher, but why? They’re going to be one of the most fun lineups on the floor night in and night out. Year 2 of Scottie Barnes should be a blast.
A great team that could win a title…but why so low? We’ve seen Kawhi and PG play together, but with some questions about health, they need to stay here until we see it play out.
John Wall, though? Definitely have to watch some Clips games just for him.
I’ve flip-flopped between them at this spot or the next team, but I generally loved watching Joel Embiid. If James Harden is in shape? They should be higher up. Tyrese Maxey is so good.
Extra points for “What channel can I watch Trae Young and Dejounte Murray play together on?”
THE GUY WHO’S GONNA WIN MVP THIS YEAR: LUUUUUKAAAAAAAA!
GIANNNNNNNNNNISSSSSSSSS!
(Seems low, I know, but the drama factor is low. You know you’re going to see an amazing team play awesome hoops.)
This is it: The elite of the elite most watchable teams this year, starting with Ja Morant and Co. playing incredible, tough, awe-inspiring basketball.
We can’t talk about this team without talking about Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension after an internal investigation revealed an improper relationship with a female subordinate.
On the court, they will be good enough to compete again.
They’re probably going to stink. But it’s LeBron, it’s Russell Westbrook drama, it’s Anthony Davis hopefully being healthy again … so much to tune in for.
After the offseason they had filled with Kevin Durant trade requests and Kyrie Irving tweets and Ben Simmons highlights, they’ve got to be this high, right?
.