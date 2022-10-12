Ranking all 30 teams by watchability in 2022-23

It’s almost time for tip off.

The 2022-23 NBA season is getting closer, which means we’re going to see if the Golden State Warriors can repeat, or if a new Champion will be crowned.

So with that in mind, we turn our attention to another year of NBA watchability rankings: Which teams would you rather see on TV than others?

What’s our grading system here? It’s a very unscientific combination of star power, how much fun it is to watch said team and even some “I’ve got to tune in to see if this is gonna be a train wreck” mixed in.

So Let’s break each Squad down, starting from last to first.