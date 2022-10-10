Ranking all 12 quarterbacks at the midseason mark

Entering the 2022 campaign, it was clear that the strength or weakness of the Pac-12 would largely be determined by transfer quarterbacks. Oregon, USC, Washington, California, Arizona State, Arizona and Washington State all went to the transfer Portal this offseason to find its starting quarterback. At the midseason mark, it’s largely been a success. But how do we measure that success?

Ranking the Pac-12 quarterbacks based on passing yards or completion percentage could reward the players who played against lowly competition and were not asked to make dangerous throws in big spots. Easy quick-hitters can boost a completion rate, but that’s not necessarily a high-level throw.

ESPN’s data and analytics team has developed an adjusted quarterback rating (QBR) that “values ​​the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.” It’s not a perfect exercise, but it certainly helps us understand the teams that are successful offensively because of their quarterback play.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s where the top 12 Pac-12 quarterbacks rank in QBR at the Midway point of the season.