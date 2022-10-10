Ranking all 10 quarterbacks at the midseason mark

Whether in the Big 12, SEC or even the Sun Belt, every college football coach would tell you statistics can be fudged and manipulated in either direction to make a point. So as we reach the halfway point of the college football season, it’s important to remember that sometimes the conventional stats don’t always tell the full story, including at the quarterback position.

Week 4’s Monday Night Football game serves as a great example of this. On paper, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. But if you watched the game, you’ll notice Garoppolo nearly threw an interception on the quick screen pass, and then Samuel put on a tackle-breaking show after the catch and weaved his way through the Los Angeles Rams defense for an absurd touchdown. The conventional stats say Garoppolo made an important play. But in reality, it was Samuel who did all the work despite a bad throw and questionable decision-making by his quarterback.

Ranking the Big 12 quarterbacks based on passing yards or completion percentage could reward the players who played against lowly competition and were not asked to make dangerous throws in big spots. Easy quick-hitters can boost a completion rate, but that’s not necessarily a high-level throw. ESPN’s data and analytics team has developed an adjusted quarterback rating (QBR) that “values ​​the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.” It’s not a perfect exercise, but it certainly helps us understand the teams that are successful offensively because of their quarterback play.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s where the top 10 Big 12 quarterbacks rank in QBR at the Midway point of the season..