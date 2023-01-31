Ranking 10 Unforgettable Items From the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show

What did The Ranking learn at last week’s PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla.?

  • A fruit smoothie should definitely cost $12…
  • You can, indeed, find a golf shirt featuring flamingos, unicorns and toucans as floaty toys; Giant frosted donuts; and multi-hued dinosaurs. It’s called “fashion”…
  • World long-drive champ Kyle Berkshire hits the bejeezus out of a golf ball …
  • Five hundred bucks won’t buy you a good driver anymore…
  • Tom Watson, after badly injuring a shoulder in a recent go-kart accident, is definitely retired from golf…

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button