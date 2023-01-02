Rangers vs Celtic ref watch as John Beaton and VAR make huge calls

Drama comes as standard these days in Glasgow.

Rangers and Celtic kicked off 2023 with a fascinating Encounter at Ibrox, with Michael Beale and Ange Postecoglou claiming a point apiece for their teams.

Daizen Maeda put Celtic into an early lead before goals from Ryan Kent and James Tavernier from the penalty spot turned the fixture on its head. But there was to be yet another Celtic late salvo, as Kyogo Furuhashi smashed in an equalizer in the dying minutes.

As ever, the officials come under the spotlight on Derby day and there was added significance in that this was the first meeting between these two old rivals to feature VAR. John Beaton was the on-pitch referee, with Willie Collum the man behind the monitor.

Beaton Mostly kept his cards in his pocket, dishing out just two, and they didn’t arrive until the 93rd and 95th minutes. But there were moments of controversy as VAR was called upon to deliberate over a number of penalty shouts.

Here are the key decisions from Ibrox.

Rangers penalty award

The first big call is what had been – for this fixture, anyway – a quiet afternoon on the big decisions front. But it proved to be a Pivotal moment, as Starfelt was adjudged to have fouled Sakala, and Tavernier stepped up to slam home the spot-kick.

Ibrox erupted in protest as Sakala, after bursting into the box, chopped back in an attempt to evade Starfelt launching himself into a slide tackle. It was a poor decision from the centre-back, who didn’t need to go to ground, an always risky move in the box.

There was contact on the Rangers forward as the Swede slid in, enough to drag his foot backwards and knock him off balance. Starfelt didn’t exactly wipe the Zambian international out, but the IFAB rules would deem his tackle careless, which is why the referee awarded a penalty but did not book the Celtic defender.

Verdict: Correct decision

First Celtic penalty call

The big moment of controversy, and one that will be debated for days to come. Play was stopped to allow VAR to check a possible handball against Connor Goldson, but Celtic’s hopes of a penalty of their own were dashed as Willie Collum in the VAR room decided there had been no offense.

It’s certainly a contentious one, given Goldson’s arms were raised and that has generally resulted in a penalty being awarded this season. On whether a handball results in a penalty, the IFAB rules state that a spot-kick should be awarded if a player “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.”

Now this is where an element of subjectivity comes into play as to what does and does not constitute an unnatural position, but Goldson’s arms were high and away from his body. In keeping with how penalties have been awarded this season, it was a surprise not to see this one given.

Verdict: Incorrect decision.

Second Celtic penalty call

Play was stopped to allow VAR to check another possible Celtic penalty, but again the claim was waved away. Goldson was involved again, this time in blocking a shot from Reo Hatate.

This time, however, the centre-back’s arms were close to his body and it’s difficult to argue they were in an unnatural position. The ball did strike his arm, but the law stated above deems he had not committed an offense.

Verdict: Correct decision.