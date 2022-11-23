Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 pm EST

: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim is 3-4-0 in home games and 5-10-1 overall. The Ducks have allowed 69 goals while scoring 43 for a -26 scoring differential.

New York has a 6-3-1 record in road games and an 8-6-3 record overall. The Rangers have gone 8-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 6-4 in the last meeting. Kreider led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored six goals with four assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Rangers: None listed.

——

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.