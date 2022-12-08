Rangers pound Wildcats by 36 after tough loss earlier in the week – News-Herald

After North’s girls basketball team got thumped by Shaker Heights earlier this week, Rangers Coach Paul Force told his players to remember the feeling.

They sure as heck didn’t forget it.

So they went out on Dec. 7 and made another team feel that way instead.

Led by senior guard Kailey Minch’s 26 points, the Rangers pummeled visiting Mayfield, 62-26, to give the Wildcats their first loss of the season while rinsing the bitter taste of Monday’s 60-45 loss from their mouths.

The win improves North’s record to 4-1 (1-0 Western Reserve Conference), while Mayfield falls to 2-1 (0-1).

“They were excited to play,” Force said of the WRC opener. “We really try to be where our feet are. That’s something we talk about in life and as a basketball player. Don’t look too far back or too far ahead. Shaker Heights came out Monday and gave it to us pretty good. It’s a humbling type of experience. I told the girls to remember that feeling in the locker room and grow from it.”

The game with Mayfield was close for a few minutes. When Gabby Moore hit a 3-pointer at the 4:55 mark of the first quarter, North’s early lead was cut to 10-7. But that’s as good as it got for the Wildcats.

How rough did it get after that?

Over the next two-plus quarters, North outscored Mayfield, 41-5, which turned the second half into a running clock affair with the entire game taking barely an hour to complete.

Alyssa McPeek 3 in the corner gives @northrangers a 35-10 lead over @MHSLadyCats late second. pic.twitter.com/rEkVHE2dWb — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022

Minch was a huge problem for the Wildcats. Not only were her 26 points equal to the 26 points Mayfield scored in the entire game, but she hit that total in only three quarters of work, spending the fourth quarter cheering on her teammates.

Kailey Minch putback gives @northrangers an early 10-4 lead over @MHSLadyCats … Minch with 8 so far. pic.twitter.com/UzT4iTVfDK — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022

“Coming off the loss Monday, we had a lot more energy and a lot more enthusiasm in this game,” she said.

Minch’s 3-pointer ended a 20-9 first quarter. She then scored on a run-out to start the second quarter.

Mayfield went stone-cold in the second quarter and was outscored 17-1 in that frame, turning what was already a tough hill to climb at 20-9 to 37-10 at the half after freshman Kaitlin Dobida hit a putback at the buzzer for the Rangers.

Kaitlyn Dobida putback at the buzzer and @northrangers leads @MHSLadyCats 37-10 at the half. pic.twitter.com/UpqTfeqcNA — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022

“It’s a tough place to play,” Mayfield Coach Cullen Harris said. “It feels like when they make a shot, it’s worth 10. The way they’ve got 15 girls cheering on the bench, you feel like it’s the biggest shot in the world. That’s what Coach Force has built here. It’s a credit to them.”

Force said his players feed off each other in that manner.

“Nothing great was ever accomplished without enthusiasm,” he said. “Basketball is a voluntary sport. If it’s something you’re going to spend all this time and effort doing you might as well come and have some fun and support the girls on the court. … It’s more fun when you’re out there partying and having fun with each other.”

Coach Paul Force of @northrangers is proud of his teams energy in a 62–26 win over @MHSLadyCats tonight. pic.twitter.com/EZrmBp6lYs — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022

North started the third quarter on an 11-0 run, including shots by Sydney Helm, Cami Welty and Sidney Colby before Mayfield’s Olivia Williams hit a bucket from the baseline at the 2:54 mark of the third. That was her team’s first field goal since Alex DiPippo’s bucket at the 2:15 mark of the first quarter, a 15-minute, 21-second drought without a field goal.

Olivia Williams baseliner for @MHSLadyCats at the 2:54 mark of the third, That is Mayfield’s first field goal dive in the first quarter. @northrangers leads 48-12. pic.twitter.com/EwS6F9mhet — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022

Mayfield shot better in the fourth, with Nav Buttar and Hailey Inmon each hitting a pair of 3-pointers as part of the Wildcats’ 14-point quarter, but the game was well over by that point.

“Basketball is one of those games where if the momentum gets away from you, sometimes it’s hard to get back,” Harris said. “I thought we did some things well in the second half, but it was too little too late. You’ve gotta tip your cap to North and what they were doing.”

Coach Cullen Harris of @MHSLadyCats says @northrangers is a tough place to play after a cold-shooting night saw his team lose a 62-26 game. pic.twitter.com/m1MXPsKAKx — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022

A big part of North’s success was pressure defense and not giving Mayfield any or many good looks at the basket.

“We’re definitely more athletic than last year,” Minch said. “Defensively we can do a lot more. We can create turnovers and speed up the game. That lead to our offense.”

Moore led Mayfield with seven, while Buttar and Inron had six each. The Wildcats play South on Dec. 10.

“It’s one (game). It’s not like we lost 10,” Harris said. “It’s one of those games you burn the film and get ready for Saturday.”

North plays Riverside on Dec. 10 with a convincing win over Mayfield providing the perfect elixir for getting over the Shaker Heights loss.

“It’s another confidence booster for everyone going into the next game,” said Minch.

Kailey Minch of @northrangers says her team was eager to get back on the court after a loss on Monday. North defeated Mayfield, 62–26 tonight. pic.twitter.com/wRkJTelvZP — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 8, 2022