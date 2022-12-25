Rangers move for 80-goal striker ‘might become interesting’ at Ibrox

Rangers boss Michael Beale’s bid to Lure Sunderland star Ross Stewart to Ibrox ‘might become interesting’ if his price tag drops, transfer Insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The new Gers chief, who was appointed last month, will be handed his first opportunity to bolster the Squad he inherited when the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

Rangers transfer news – Ross Stewart

According to Football InsiderSunderland have slapped a £10 million price tag on Stewart after he has gained attention from Rangers.

The report suggests the Glasgow giants, along with Championship outfit Middlesbrough, have registered an interest in the striker and are monitoring his situation with the opening of the winter window just days away.

Rangers are long-term admirers of Stewart and identified him as their top target as fears grew that Alfredo Morelos could seal his Ibrox exit during the summer.

But there could be an opportunity for the Gers to finally get their man as the 26-year-old’s Sunderland contract, which is worth £120,000-per-year, is set to expire next summer, but there is an option for the Black Cats to extend the agreement by 12 months.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told GiveMeSport that Beale will be keen to add reinforcements to his Squad after replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the Rangers on Monday.

What has Dean Jones said about Stewart?

Jones believes Rangers are unable to meet Sunderland’s valuation of Stewart, meaning it could be difficult to strike a deal next month.

However, the journalist feels the Scottish Premiership Giants could pounce if the financial expectations decrease in the coming weeks.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Rangers aren’t going to be spending £10 million on him. That figure is out of reach.

“If Sunderland insist on that being the fee, then it’s not going to happen. But if it starts to drop, it might become interesting.”

Why is Stewart wanted by Rangers?

There is no doubt that Stewart is a Talented Marksman as he has found the back of the net 80 times over the course of his club career, according to Transfermarkt.

The two-cap Scotland international has also been a major threat this season, following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship, scoring six goals and registering a further three assists despite being restricted to just 660 minutes of action thanks to a hamstring injury.

Beale has seen first-hand that Stewart is a serious Threat in the final third of the pitch as he got his name on the scoresheet during the Black Cats’ 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers in August, when the now-Gers chief was in charge at Loftus Road.

Sofascore statistics show that Stewart has been on target every 110 minutes in the Championship, while he averages 3.5 shots per outing, so he would certainly make Rangers even more clinical.

