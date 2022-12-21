Rangers host the Islanders after Kreider’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (18-13-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (18-11-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after Chris Kreider’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss.

New York is 18-11-5 overall and 3-5-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 9-3-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New York has a 7-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 18-13-2 record overall. The Islanders have an 18-4-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The Matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has two goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has four goals and 27 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored four goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.