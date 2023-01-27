Rangers host the Golden Knights following Chytil’s 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (26-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Vegas Golden Knights after Filip Chytil’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime loss.

New York has gone 12-9-4 in home games and 26-14-8 overall. The Rangers are 5-6-6 in one-goal games.

Vegas is 29-17-3 overall and 15-4-3 on the road. The Golden Knights have a +14 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 141 given up.

The Matchup Friday is the second time these teams play this season. The Rangers won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Chytil led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 10 goals and 38 assists for the Rangers. Chytil has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 14 assists for the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .