Rangers edge Flyers 1-0 on Kreider’s OT goal

NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored on a Breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.

The Flyers began the third period on a power play after defenseman Ryan Lindgren was assessed an extra two-minute roughing penalty after a scrum behind the Rangers net to conclude the second, but Philadelphia could not cover.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Wild to a win over the Canadiens.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.

Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.

Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Golden Knights to a win over the Capitals.

William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Lightning rallied to beat the Senators.

Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.

Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall.