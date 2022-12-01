Rangers boss Michael Beale asked to appeal handball rule by colleague

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has urged Michael Beale to use his position as Rangers boss to try and influence change in the handball rule.

Scottish football saw the introduction of VAR this season, although its implementation has been anything but smooth. It immediately made itself the center of conversation after a number of incidents caused controversy over camera angles and decisions.

The handball rule in particular has been the center of attention this season, and Robinson wants Beale to use his new-found responsibility in the Ibrox hot seat to bring change to the ruling.

Via his Scottish Daily Mail column (1 December, Pg 73), Robinson wrote: “The handball rule is ridiculous – it’s a joke. But it is not the referees’ fault. They are following the letter of the law.

“The SFA are very open to listening to the Managers as it is currently causing huge problems. I think it is spoiling the game and making the referees’ life impossible.

“I think it’s the IFAB, isn’t it? It’s further up the ladder but they won’t listen to someone like me. Hopefully, Ange Postecoglou or Michael Beale says it and somebody further up the latter listens.”

New power, new responsibility

Beale is quickly learning that becoming Rangers boss adds plenty more responsibility on his shoulders. Taking charge of Scotland’s biggest team makes him a spokesperson for the league and the other teams in the division.

Robinson is clearly relying on Beale to speak out and try to encourage change, and it’s a cause that Beale can probably get behind.

The changes to the handball rule have been farcical and it’s only added more drama and controversy to the Scottish game.

It needs Addressing and Rethinking and Beale could be the man to Spearhead change in that area. It’d be a bold move for the 42-year-old just days after taking the job at Ibrox, but it’d put himself in the good books of pretty much everyone in the Scottish Premiership.

Other than appealing to change the handball rule, Beale’s focus will be on preparing Gers for their first league game back after the break with a 15 December Clash against Hibernian on the horizon.

