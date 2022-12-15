Rangers acquire OHL leading goal scorer Francesco Arcuri – Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener, Ont. – The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs.

In the trade, the Rangers acquire OHL leading goal scorer and forward Francesco Arcuri (pronounced fran-chess-koh, our-kurr-ee). In return, the Rangers trade Saginaw’s third-round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Barrie’s second-round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Barrie’s third-round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Kitchener’s second-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, Mississauga’s third-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection and a Conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

“We are very excited to add a player like Francesco to our team,” said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. “He is a pure goal scorer and one of the leading goal scorers in the league this year. He will fit in really well with the rest of our group and we look forward to seeing him in a Ranger uniform tomorrow night.”

Arcuri, 19, leads the OHL with 23 goals scored in 35 games played, is second in the league in both power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (5) and is fourth in the league with 122 shots on goal. The Woodbridge, Ont. native was a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year NHL entry-level contract with Dallas on Aug. 25, 2022.

“I’m obviously super excited to be going to the Rangers,” said Arcuri. “Kitchener is well-known as a first-class organization, and I can’t wait to win a championship. I want to thank Kingston for everything over the past few years and now I am looking forward to winning a Championship in Kitchener.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound left-shot forward was a second-round pick by Kingston in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He earned 74 points (34G, 40A) in 66 games a season ago and recorded an impressive 19 points (6G, 13A) in 11 playoff games last season. A proven champion, Arcuri played his minor hockey with the Toronto Marlboros and the Don Mills Flyers where he won the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) in his U16 year, the OHL Cup, and the OHL Gold Cup before coming to the OHL.

Arcuri (Dallas Stars) joins Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators), Filip Mešár (Montreal Canadiens), Francesco Pinelli (Los Angeles Kings) and Roman Schmidt (Tampa Bay Lightning) as five Rangers that are both drafted and signed by their NHL clubs.

Since this season began, the Rangers have now traded for the 2022 OHL Champion goaltender Marco Costantini Oshawa Generals Captain and overage defenseman Lleyton Moore and now OHL leading goal scorer Francesco Arcuri.

Arcuri will wear number 73 for the Rangers. He will travel to Kitchener Thursday and is expected to be in the Rangers’ line-up when Kitchener hosts the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Friday night at The Aud. Great seats are still available for tomorrow’s home game and can be purchased online here.

