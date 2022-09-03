Rangeley Lakes chamber holds 29th annual golf tournament

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 29th annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, held Aug. 17 at Mingo Springs Golf Course in Rangeley.

This year’s winning teams are as follows: Men’s A Division — first place was Mike Atwood, Lou Hight, Sam Hight and Adam Orser; Men’s B Division — first place, Dennis Croteau, Andrew Greenspan, Wayne Kregling and David Tripp; Women’s Division — first place, Stephanie Chu, Patti Butler, Debbie Higgins and Christine Wargo; Mixed Division — first place, Jim Jannace, Jeff Slinn, Mike Spear and Sam White; Longest Drive Ladies — Sheridan Oldham; Longest Drive Men’s — Kyle Ladd; Closest to the Pin Ladies — Debbie Higgins; and Closest to the Pin Men’s — Doug Osgood.

The tournament sponsor was Hight Family of Dealerships. Partnership sponsors were The Fitch Company, Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply and Saddleback Mountain. Gold sponsors included Blue Flame Gas Co./Rangeley Fireplace & Stove, Rangeley Inn & Tavern and Sarge’s. Centerpiece sponsors were Skowhegan Savings Bank and Wiles Funeral Home.

Full Hole Sponsors include Allied Realty, Central Distributors, Chickadee Aviation, Clean Cut Painting, Edward Jones — Financial Advisor: Kirk Doyle, Franklin Printing, M&H Construction, Morton & Furbish Real Estate, Pine State Beverage and Valley Beverage.

Partial Hole Sponsors were Beauty Boutique, Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking, Corner Bar, Franklin Savings Bank, Furbish Brew House & Eats, Lakes Region Power Systems, Mark Beauregard, Oquossoc Motel Country Suites, Pine Tree Frost, Porta Meat and Portage Tap House .

Longest Drive Sponsors were Moose Alley/Spirits Café & Grill and Jannace’s Backwoods. Closest to the Pin Sponsors were Morton & Furbish Insurance and Rangeley Family Dentistry.

Check out other upcoming area events!