Rangefinders, watches, electronics and more

All you need to play golf is a ball, a set of clubs and a bag, but as any golfer knows, modern accessories can make the game much easier and a lot more fun.

When Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were winning majors, figuring out how far your ball was from the hole involved finding a marked sprinkler head, counting your steps from it to your ball and then doing some math with a hole location sheet.

Today, we have laser rangefinders that can instantly give you a yardage and GPS systems that can reveal how far you are from hazards, and how far you need to hit the ball to get over them. Instead of having an instructor standing by your side on the range, you can get helpful feedback and information from launch monitors.

Any golfer would be thrilled to get one of these electronic devices this holiday season.

2022 Gift Guides: Best golf gifts | Personalized gifts | Affordable gifts