Randy Smith: Life Over Football

Football fans watching Monday Night Football on ESPN this week, were able to witness something they’ve never seen before. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down following a tackle he made on Cincinnati Bengals’ receiver Tee Higgins. It was nothing more than a normal tackle….certainly nothing that would merit a personal foul or a targeting penalty. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up for a few seconds….then hit the ground and had to be attended by medical personnel for almost half an hour before leaving in an ambulance. While Hamlin was being treated, it was apparent his teammates and even the Bengals showed emotion and concern that surpassed anything I’ve ever seen.

There were tears, looks of concern, players hugging players and after an hour or so, the game was suspended and thus far has not been rescheduled. There is no way any athlete would have wanted to continue playing football. There was something much more important at stake….the life of 24-year old Damar Hamlin.

Later in the evening reporters, fans and players waited patiently for any news they could get regarding Hamlin’s condition. All they could get was very basic information. He was in critical condition but late in the evening it was released that Hamlin was suffering from cardiac arrest. We don’t know if it was the result of a hit to the chest, or a heart condition that no one knew about. We only knew that he was in critical condition. There were literally millions of prayers going up for Hamlin and as most of us know, prayer works.

If you ever need evidence that there are still good people out there, look at what else happened on Tuesday. In 2020 during the pandemic, Hamlin put together a Charity to provide toys for underprivileged children. Before the Monday Night Football game began, his Go Fund Me page had $2900 in it. As of this morning, people had donated more than $6 million.

We hear a lot of things like….” there are bigger things than football,” or any other sport you wish to include. That was never more evident than it was on Monday night.

* * *