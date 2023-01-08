Random Observations Notre Dame Win

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 07: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a dunk against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on January 07, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC Basketball beat Notre Dame 81-64 in the Smith Center in an early Saturday game. Below are my random observations from another Tar Heel Win.

I mentioned it in the previous post, but I believe the Tar Heels have found something in this 3 guard lineup with Seth Trimble. He is becoming a Leaky Black 2.0 on defense (and offense). If that trend continues, Pete Nance could turn into a very valuable asset off the bench when fully healthy.

Seeing some bench players get minutes again in the first half was good. The one player that still seems to be on the outside is Tyler Nickel. There has to be something to do that. We don’t know what it is, but there has to be a reason he isn’t getting looks.

Tyler Nickel will be an important part of the 2023 NCAA tournament run. Remember that.

The attention on the defensive end in the first half was exactly what we want to see from a team that plays smart, plays tough, and plays together.

The ball movement in the half court against a zone and other defenses was exceptional. Again, that is what we all expected from a pre-season number-one-ranked team.

There has been a noticeable emphasis on returning to getting out in transition in the past two games. Much of that starts at the defensive end, but it’s good to see this team play, not only fast but smart.

It was good to see this team close out a game they should win. Notre Dame made a little run but they locked in again and finished strong. They are building something and as we all know, all that matters is 6 in a row in the NCAA Tournament.

