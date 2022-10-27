Random Notes: Arkansas Razorback Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Welcome to another round of Random Notes – this time in basketball flavor.

Trivia: It was 40 years ago

In 1982 Eddie Sutton was preparing to lead the Arkansas to a 26-4 record that ended with a gut-wrenching loss to No. 3 Louisville, 65-63, in the Sweet 16. What team did Arkansas play in its lone exhibition game that season?

Find out at the bottom of the story.

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS ERIC MUSSELMAN?

How Eric Musselman darts around the country so often is a Mystery not even science can solve.

It feels like he’s always in Arkansas popping up in the background of whatever sport has found its way to the SEC Network, and the basketball team has to practice at some point, yet social media has the Razorback Coach showing up all over the country like some modern day “Where’s Waldo.”

At some point it’s going to be revealed in the most twisty of ways that there is actually a secret twin.

Danyelle is going to be floored to find out she has been dealing with two husbands all along and somewhere a booster is going to be hopping mad that he’s been paying to gas up the plan for two men to zip around individually.

An exhibition basketball game down in Austin is usually so far off the radar that a Longhorn fan could accidentally wander into the arena and never look up from his phone to notice even with Arkansas in the building.

However, as usual, things aren’t great on the football side of things, so one Texas fan hinted that there may be an appearance at the Arkansas-Texas scrimmage Saturday to open up the new arena in Austin.

Keep in mind that this is with two ranked teams in Kansas State and TCU on the schedule the next two weeks.

Texas is currently No. 12 in basketball – two spots behind Arkansas.

Jordan Walsh lands on the Julius Erving Award watch list

He hasn’t played an official game, but an Awards committee wants to make sure you watch Jordan Walsh when he finally does formally suit up for the Razorbacks.

The award, named after the man better known as Dr. J, is for the nation’s best small forward.

On a side note, if having a cool name like Dr. J is taken into consideration, it will be difficult for Walsh to beat North Carolina nominee Leaky Black.

If you’re watching anyway…

While you’re taking the time to see if Jordan Walsh is indeed the nation’s best power forward, you may as well set eyeballs on Nick Smith as well.

Smith, a preseason All-SEC pick, requires your gaze to evaluate whether he is college basketball’s best shooting guard as a member of the Jerry West Award watch list.

Trivia: And the answer is…

The Yugoslavian National Team.

Arkansas won the game 81-74. It was one of three appearances in Little Rock.

The Hogs also played a pair of games in Pine Bluff with the remaining 12 home games in Fayetteville.

