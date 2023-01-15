Randolph Partnership for Children gets grant for Art Explosion efforts

ASHEBORO — Randolph Partnership for Children (RPC) was awarded a $3,000 grant by the Randolph Arts Guild to support early childhood Educator training and children’s activities in preparation of Week of the Young Child’s 2023 Art Explosion.

“The Randolph Partnership for Children is honored to be the recipient of the grassroots grant for the second year in a row! We are so grateful for the opportunity to bring in three master artists who can share their language of art with our early educators, children and families in Randolph County,” Early Childhood Specialist Kristy Umfleet said. “Art can unleash creativity and be healing when children have big feelings. It boosts their confidence and is beneficial to their mental health.”

Funds from this grant will be used to provide training by master teachers to local early childhood educators on how to incorporate mixed media materials into art activities with young children. Additionally, children from local centers who have applied and been approved will have the opportunity to go on a field trip to enjoy getting to create mixed media art in a child-focused art environment.

