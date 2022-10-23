Randolph, Jones gets G-League training camp invites

The hoop dreams of former Florida A&M basketball players, MJ Randolph and DJ Jones are still alive.

The NBA G-League Hosted its 2022-23 draft on Saturday to tip off the new season which is set to begin on Nov. 4.

Randolph and Jones weren’t selected with any of the 87 picks. In fact, no HBCU players were selected.

Despite not being selected, Randolph, guard, will be heading to training camp with the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate, Birmingham Squadron. Jones, forward, will be up north at training camp with the Long Island Nets — affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

The latest chapter in MJ Randolph’s journey

Randolph, 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, arrived at FAMU in 2018 and culminated a storied career with the Rattlers.

Last season, he averaged 18.8 points (first in the SWAC), 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists for the Rattlers and was named the SWAC Player of the Year.

The Pensacola native decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Randolph was one of 44 players and one of three HBCU players that were invited to the NBA G-League’s Elite Camp in May. He also played in the HBCU Showcase at the NBA Summer League in July.

DJ Jones aiming for breakthrough in G-League opportunity

Jones, 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, originally came to FAMU as a transfer from Tulane University in New Orleans ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

He averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks for the Rattlers in three seasons. Last season, he was fourth in the SWAC in blocked shots (1.3).

After asserting himself as FAMU’s defensive Anchor and rim protector, Jones was invited to return to New Orleans to play in the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game during the Final Four weekend.

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @3peatgee.

