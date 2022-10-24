Randolph Is Class D’s Top Seed In Volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

Randolph has parlayed its outstanding regular season into a top seed for the Section VI girls volleyball playoffs, which begin this week.

The Cardinals, who finished 16-2 overall and 14-0 in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association East Division, open their postseason on Thursday when they take on either No. 9 Maple Grove or No. 8 Holland in the quarterfinals.

In the same classification, Chautauqua Lake sports a 14-0 regular-season mark, but has settled for a No. 2 seeds The Thunderbirds will meet either No. 7 Ellicottville or No. 10 Westfield in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

A strong class, Gowanda (11-3) is a No. 3 seeds; Panama (14-3) is at No. 4; and North Collins (12-5) is at No. 5. There are 13 teams in the Class D field overall.

The highest remaining seeds among area teams are Southwestern, which is No. 3 in Class C1; and Falconer, which is No. 5 in Class C2.

The other top seeds are Lancaster (AA), Sweet Home (A); Iroquois (Class B1); Springville (Class B2); Eden (Class C1); and Portville (Class C2).

The Finals will be played at Williamsville South in Class AA and Class A on Nov. 7, and in Class B1 and Class B2 on Nov. 3. The Class C1 and Class C2 title matches will be played on Nov. 3 at Southwestern; unless Southwestern Advances to the Finals in C1, in which case it will be moved to Brocton Central School; and the Class D final will be played on Nov. 7, also at Southwestern.