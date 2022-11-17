Randolph High boys soccer team falls to BVT in Division 4 semifinals

WALPOLE — The senior class on the Randolph High boys soccer team has spent the last three years making history.

As sophomores in 2020, that group led the Blue Devils to their first South Shore League title. Fast forward to Wednesday and Randolph was playing in its first state semifinal in program history.

But being the first group to play in a state championship will be another group’s responsibility. The No. 10 Blue Devils fell to No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 3-1, in the Division 4 semifinal at Walpole High School.

“They meant everything,” Randolph Coach Greg Bouffard said of his eight seniors, all of them starters. “I mean, this is the furthest we’ve ever gone. They made history. Without them it wouldn’t have been possible.”

BVT (18-2-2) Advances to play top-seeded South Hadley (19-1-2) in the state final on Saturday at 10:30 am at Doyle Field in Leominster.

Randolph's Jonas Norsica kicks the soccer ball past Blackstone Valley Tech's Mason Baldini during a game on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

For the Beavers, sophomore Matthew Drons has proven to be just as lethal with his hands as he is with his feet in the tournament. His throw-ins set up multiple scoring opportunities for the Beavers, including junior Ryan Sauter’s opening goal that put BVT up 1-0 in the 12th minute. In the Beavers’ 6-0 Round of 16 win over Wahconah, Drons had four assists off throw-ins and also chipped in a goal.

