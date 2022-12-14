Randal Kolo Muani has milestone World Cup goal for France vs. Morocco

Randal Kolo Muani’s first goal for France could not have been any more memorable.

The striker came on in the 79th minute of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal with France holding on to a 1-0 lead over Morocco. Within 44 seconds, Kolo Muani had scored the goal that clinched the game and put France into the final.

Kylian Mbappé did much of the build-up work in the box, showing some excellent close control before getting off a shot that was deflected right into the path of Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani — who plays club soccer for Eintracht Frankfurt of the German Bundesliga — was alert on the back post and converted with his first touch of the game, putting the match out of reach for Morocco and putting France in the World Cup final for the second straight tournament.

Kolo Muani was making just his fourth France appearance, and second of the World Cup. It will be an appearance the 24-year-old will never forget, as he scored the third-quickest goal for a substitute in men’s World Cup history.

France would go on to win the match 2-0 and will face Argentina in the final on Sunday.

