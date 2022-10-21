Rancho Mirage Art Affaire Returns Nov. 5-6 with new format and name

The Rancho Mirage Art Affaire is returning for the first time since 2019 on Nov. 5-6 at the Rancho Mirage Community Park and Amphitheater, but there are changes to the format and the festival’s name.

For its 20th anniversary, the festival will be presented under its new title, The Rancho Mirage Festival of the Arts. The format has changed for artists from an open call to invitation only and will be presented as an exhibition. In 2019, the festival had 90 participating artists and will feature 30 at this year’s edition.

Some of the presenting artists include Desert Open Studios Tour founder Kim Manfredi, Desert Hot Springs artist James Jared Taylor and Palm Desert sculptor Tim Shockley. A full list of presenting artists is available at ranchomirageca.gov/residents/culture-and-recreation/city-events/rancho-mirage-festival-of-the-arts

Local artist James Jared Taylor will be one of the Featured artists at the Rancho Mirage Festival of the Arts in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Nov. 5-6, 2022.

Gabe Codding, director of marketing for Rancho Mirage, said organizers noticed art sales were down during the 2019 event and began thinking about what could be different coming out of COVID-19.

“It felt very Marketplace instead of thoughtful on the exhibition side,” Codding said. “Our event has always been in early November and kicked off seasonal events. (The new format) is our way of figuring out what could be different and what we can offer our attendees that would want to come to this event. This event has never been about money because the city owns it and it’s not operated by a foundation or a third party entity.”

