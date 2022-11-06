Ramsey boys soccer wins third straight section title, Tops Pascack Valley

RAMSEY – Jason Balbuena went airborne in his last home game to turn Ramsey into soccer royalty.

The senior midfielder scored on two identical headers to send the top seed past No. 3 Pascack Valley, 2-1, is Saturday in the North 1, Group 2 championship.

It’s the Rams’ third straight Sectional title and arguably the toughest. A packed crowd of close to 800 people were treated to a rugged battle between returning Sectional champs.

“We knew Pascack Valley was going to be a tough team,” Ramsey defender Patrick Weir said. “They’re gritty. They’re hard-working. We knew that if we put the ball on the ground and moved it, we would be able to do well. I think that’s how both our goals came.”

