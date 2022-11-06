Ramsey boys soccer wins third straight section title, Tops Pascack Valley

RAMSEY – Jason Balbuena went airborne in his last home game to turn Ramsey into soccer royalty.

The senior midfielder scored on two identical headers to send the top seed past No. 3 Pascack Valley, 2-1, is Saturday in the North 1, Group 2 championship.

It’s the Rams’ third straight Sectional title and arguably the toughest. A packed crowd of close to 800 people were treated to a rugged battle between returning Sectional champs.

“We knew Pascack Valley was going to be a tough team,” Ramsey defender Patrick Weir said. “They’re gritty. They’re hard-working. We knew that if we put the ball on the ground and moved it, we would be able to do well. I think that’s how both our goals came.”

Balbuena opened the scoring in the fourth minute and put Ramsey back on top in the 61st on a cross from Lucas Chung. Those were his first goals off a header all season despite having good size (at 6-foot-0) and a propensity for offense.

“He gives it his all,” Coach Cesar Blacido said. “He sacrifices a lot defensively and makes that extra effort to get in that final third, which he did in two huge key moments. All kudos to him. That guy deserves it.”

What it means

This was the fourth Sectional title in nine seasons for Ramsey, including Championship wins over Mahwah in 2020 and Pequannock in 2021.

The Rams (19-2) advance to face another perennial power in Harrison, who will host the group semifinal on Wednesday.

The feeling around the Rams Locker room is there’s some unfinished business after falling in the state final a year ago.

“We’re playing for the guys last season,” Weir said. “We want to get back to the state final. That’s the end-goal we set out in the beginning of the season. We just want to win it for us. We’ve been working hard since July and this is what we came for .”

Back-and-forth

Ramsey came out of the gate hot and struck first on a beautiful passing play down the right side. Sophomore Kiran Dewan sent a ball into the box from the corner and Balbuena deflected it in from a few yards out. Pascack Valley stayed in striking distance with some acrobatic saves from Julian Pilet and evened the score with the help of the goalie’s twin brother. Senior Adrian Pilet chipped a free kick from outside the right corner and Michael Criscuolo headed it home with 23:44 to go. Balbuena answered back on a similar play with 19:13 on the clock, then capped his 10th goal of the season with a euphoric dash to the student section.

“Chung is amazing with those diagonal balls into the box,” Balbuena said. “I’m just there to finish them.”

Ramsey took care of business from that point with a defense led by Weir, Kristian Hernandez, Max Nierenberg and Carson Deas. The Rams back row hasn’t allowed multiple goals in a game in about seven weeks.

“We know where to be (on defense),” Weir said. “We know when to cover for each other. We’re working really well together.”

Last words

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Blacido, who won a state title and two Sectional titles as a player at Ramsey.

“I’m so happy for the guys. It’s difficult, especially with the season being shorter. Being there every year is tough. Every game is a battle. All the credit to PV. They’re a great team.”